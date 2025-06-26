"You’ll be set for life": Notre Dame commit Javian Osborne calls out Class 2026 prospects as Marcus Freeman's squad continues recruitment frenzy

Notre Dame continues to hunt talented recruits nationwide in the 2026 class. Three potential Irish wide receiver targets - wide receiver Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald and Brayden Robinson - are nearing their commitment dates.

Coincidentally or perhaps strategically, their commitment dates fall consecutively: Finley on July 4, Fitzgerald on July 5 and Robinson on July 6. With Marcus Freeman's program being in the tight race of three four-star wide receivers, Irish running back commit Javian Osborne delivered a final recruitment push, tweeting:

"Come on Fellas you won’t get a c/o 2026 Brotherhood as close as this one Come Join the Family!! You’ll be set for life! (For Life) #GoIrish☘️☘️☘️ #TxtoIN#AZtoIN."

Finley is a pass catcher out of Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. He's the No. 18 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 20 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Last week, On3's Max Torres made a prediction that Finley would pick the Irish over Texas and Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, Devin Fitzgerald out of Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Arizona) is the son of NFL and Pittsburgh legend Larry Fitzgerald. Devin is the No. 81 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Arizona. On June 16, On3’s Mike Singer projected him to also commit to the Irish.

Coming to Robinson, he's also a Texas native from Red Oak High School. He's the No. 54 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 45 recruit in Texas. Robinson's down to three finalists: Notre Dame, Miami and Arizona.

In an interview with the Irish Sports Daily, Robinson expressed enthusiasm for how Freeman's staff plans to use him:

“Mainly in the slot, but they'll move me around inside, outside, backfield and in the return game. I feel like it fits pretty good. I feel like I could do pretty much everything.”

On3 considers Notre Dame the frontrunners in Robinson's recruitment as well, giving the Irish a 75.4% chance of securing his commitment.

Wide receivers coach Mike Brown is heading up the recruitment of all three players for the Irish.

Notre Dame secures commitment of long snapper Sean Kraft

Long snapper Sean Kraft committed to Notre Dame's 2027 class on Wednesday over schools like Liberty, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Arkansas State.

The commitment came a week after he had worked out for Marcus Freeman's program on June 16, which earned him an offer from the Irish.

“Notre Dame is second to none in every way possible,” Kraft told On3. “They put specialists in the NFL, and the connections and academics are insane. They played in the national championship game last year, the business school is incredible."

Sean Kraft is the No. 1 long snapper in the 2027 class, according to Rubio Long Snapping. He becomes the first commit for the Irish in the cycle.

