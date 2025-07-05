"You look like you belong in NFL": Colorado fans amazed by star OT Jordan Seaton's massive transformation journey

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is one of the team's best assets in quarterback protection. After a strong 2024 season, Seaton will look to replicate the success in 2025, albeit without Shedeur Sanders.

This offseason, Seaton has been putting in work to further improve himself, embarking on a massive transformation journey. He posted a video of this journey on Instagram on Saturday.

College football fans reacted to it.

"You look like you belong in the NFL!!! Wow, what a difference a year makes! Grown man look!! " a fan said.

"OMG🔥🔥🔥 you already look like you are a NFL players 👏👏👏keep going nephew," another fan said.

"You look NFL ready nephew," one fan wrote.

Others commented on Seaton's transformation and work ethic.

"Work hard play hard," a fan wrote.

"The transformation is real. You look good," another fan wrote.

"We’re so proud of you,Nephew... as you continue on your journey to the TOP," one fan commented.

Some talked highly of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders in their praise of Seaton.

"The only lineman ever to be influentia. That's the power of PRIME. I'm proud of you Seat change the game on how they view lineman," a fan wrote.

"This why they mad, Coach prime let his player POP IT," one fan commented.

How did Jordan Seaton fare in his freshman season?

Jordan Seaton was a true freshman last season and set numerous records in the Buffaloes' strong campaign. Seaton started every game and played 809 snaps, the most of any player on offense, and only allowed three sacks.

With the improvements this offseason, many Colorado fans expect another strong campaign from Seaton in his sophomore year.

