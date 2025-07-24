"You could lose 50 guys into the portal": James Franklin reveals biggest challenges of NIL & transfer portal in 2025

Penn State's James Franklin is concerned about the changing dynamics of college football, as NIL and the transfer portal have been on a different level. Teams can now pay players directly, especially after the landmark House vs. NCAA settlement. They can also sign third-party NIL deals and make extra money outside of capped funds.

Ad

Franklin shared the major challenges of NIL on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Wednesday. He said that players are entitled to make money given the amount of revenue college football generates, and it's fair they get a small chunk.

However, things change when coaches leave the program. If a longtime coach leaves the team, it could potentially lead to a mass exodus of players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Saban's retirement is a prime example of this notion. When he stepped down at Alabama, plenty of elite recruits decommitted from programs and players transferred via the portal.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“I think everybody initially was concerned," Franklin said (3:30). "I think in theory, nobody had a problem with it. I think, you know, when you talk about the money that college football brings in, not only for the conferences, but for these campuses, the players deserve a portion of that. I don't think anybody ever had an issue with it.

Ad

“The challenge, as you know, is some programs have more money than others, so that creates some issues. I actually would say the transfer portal has as much of an impact on that as anything, because if you let your coach go, and that coach is connected and tight with the team in a way he should be, you could lose 50 guys to go into the transfer portal.”

Ad

James Franklin will have more funds to build the roster in 2025

After the landmark House vs. NCAA settlement, each participating school is entitled to $20.5 million, which will be distributed to its different programs. Football will receive approximately 75%, so almost $16 million will be at James Franklin's disposal at Penn State.

These funds could be utilized to pay athletes and make transfer portal moves. It would be a boost to high school recruiting and developing the program in a highly competitive Big Ten.

Heading into 2025, expect Franklin to maintain the momentum and likely record at least 12+ wins in the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More