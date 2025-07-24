  • home icon
  "You could lose 50 guys into the portal": James Franklin reveals biggest challenges of NIL & transfer portal in 2025

"You could lose 50 guys into the portal": James Franklin reveals biggest challenges of NIL & transfer portal in 2025

By Deepesh Nair
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:50 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
James Franklin at Big Ten Media Days (image credit: IMAGN)

Penn State's James Franklin is concerned about the changing dynamics of college football, as NIL and the transfer portal have been on a different level. Teams can now pay players directly, especially after the landmark House vs. NCAA settlement. They can also sign third-party NIL deals and make extra money outside of capped funds.

Franklin shared the major challenges of NIL on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Wednesday. He said that players are entitled to make money given the amount of revenue college football generates, and it's fair they get a small chunk.

However, things change when coaches leave the program. If a longtime coach leaves the team, it could potentially lead to a mass exodus of players.

Nick Saban's retirement is a prime example of this notion. When he stepped down at Alabama, plenty of elite recruits decommitted from programs and players transferred via the portal.

“I think everybody initially was concerned," Franklin said (3:30). "I think in theory, nobody had a problem with it. I think, you know, when you talk about the money that college football brings in, not only for the conferences, but for these campuses, the players deserve a portion of that. I don't think anybody ever had an issue with it.
“The challenge, as you know, is some programs have more money than others, so that creates some issues. I actually would say the transfer portal has as much of an impact on that as anything, because if you let your coach go, and that coach is connected and tight with the team in a way he should be, you could lose 50 guys to go into the transfer portal.”
James Franklin will have more funds to build the roster in 2025

After the landmark House vs. NCAA settlement, each participating school is entitled to $20.5 million, which will be distributed to its different programs. Football will receive approximately 75%, so almost $16 million will be at James Franklin's disposal at Penn State.

These funds could be utilized to pay athletes and make transfer portal moves. It would be a boost to high school recruiting and developing the program in a highly competitive Big Ten.

Heading into 2025, expect Franklin to maintain the momentum and likely record at least 12+ wins in the season.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
