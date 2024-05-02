"You lost more than you won": Stephen A. Smith has blunt feedback for Shedeur Sanders over watch celebration amid Xavier Smith controversy 

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith had blunt feedback for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

A few days ago, Sanders had a dispute with former Buffaloes' defensive back Xavier Smith, who transferred from Colorado and claimed Deion Sanders didn't even care about him while he was there.

"I say this respectfully to Shilo and Shedeur, two ballers. You're Deion Sanders' sons, that means you will always have my support because I love your daddy like a brother. But it is important that you understand how you're communicating and how you're coming across. Your dad has earned it. They're young, Shedeur and Shilo, I get it, hety're protective of the daddy, I get it.

"But somebody needs to tell them and moving forward as you communicate in defense of your dad, and what he's doing, how you communicate and how you come across matters because you represent him and you represent the program and more so Shedeur than Shilo, I'm gonna remind you again. You lost more than you won. What were you doing when you lost?"

Smith's comments are about how Shedeur Sanders reacted to Xavier Smith's comments.

“We sat on the sofa, and he’s talking to us, but he’s not even looking at us,” Xavier Smith said, via The Athletic. “I’m looking Coach Kelly dead in his eyes. (Sanders) said he felt like I should hit the portal. He didn’t want me to waste a year thinking I could earn a spot. I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me."

After Smith's comments, Shedeur Sanders took to social media to blast Smith.

"I don't even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best," Sanders wrote.

It is a blunt message from Smith to Shedeur and Shilo Sanders heading into the 2024 college football season.

Shedeur Sanders is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders is currently the odds-on favorite to become the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders is +300 to go first overall, which is ahead of Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers.

Last season, Shedeur Sanders went 298-for-430 for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Colorado will open their 2024 college football season at home on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State.