"You made me a greater man": $60M worth Deion Sanders's grandson, Snow, gets a heartfelt message from dad, Jacquees

Ahead of his first birthday, Deion Sanders' grandson, Snow, received a heartfelt message from his father, Jacquees, on Sunday. Born on Aug. 9, 2024, to Deiondra Sanders and the R&amp;B star, Snow was born on the same day as his grandfather, who has a net worth of $60 million according to CNW, turned 57.Amid the joy fatherhood has brought him over the last 12 months, Jacquees penned a touching message to his son on social media. He expressed his love for Snow while showcasing his profound gratitude as he reflects on his transformed life.“I’m thankful for you for many reasons, and one of the biggest reasons I am thankful for you is because you changed my life! You made me a greater man you helped me see my life in ways that I always dreamed of but could never actually see!“You are a baby KING, you already proved the doubters wrong! Born early, strong, healthy, mighty, smart and handsome. God's favor is all on you. I’m thankful God blessed me to be your dad, Snow. Everything that you are, Daddy knew you would be! I also knew you would be funny lol love you! Born Legend - @jacquees” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJacquees’ message underscores the personal growth he’s experienced since becoming a father. His love for Snow has remained unwavering despite the tumultuous relationship he's had with Deiondra since Snow's birth.Jacquees describes what fatherhood feels like after releasing “Baby MakingJacquees released a studio album titled “Baby Making” to commemorate the birth of Snow in November 2024. A few months into fatherhood then, in an interview with Rated R&amp;B, he described fatherhood as a unique experience that brings out new dimensions in a man.“Fatherhood is amazing,” Jacquees said. “It’s an experience that I would definitely tell other men: ‘Bro, you should experience it.’ It makes you more focused and brings out different sides of you. It’s a blessing getting to see a little you.“I still work so hard, but the time I get, I spend it all with him. Even when I’m out of town, I talk to him on the phone. I know he [doesn’t] understand me, but the way he be looking in the phone, smiling, he’s starting to react to different things. It’s super dope.”The R&amp;B star has encountered a lot of challenges in the last couple of months, dealing with fatherhood responsibilities, arising from the public tension in his relationship with Deiondra Sanders. Nonetheless, he's remained committed to his co-parenting duties.