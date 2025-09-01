  • home icon
  "You make less & they tax you more": Shannon Sharpe snaps $2M NIL-worth Nico Iamaleava back to reality on leaving Tennessee for UCLA after poor debut

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Sep 01, 2025 22:52 GMT
NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has taken a shot at UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava following a poor debut for the Bruins over the weekend. Sharpe criticized Iamaleava’s decision to transfer to UCLA following a dispute with Tennessee over NIL compensation.

Sharpe commented on the quarterback’s first outing with the Bruins on his show “Nightcap,” alongside Chad Ochocinco Johnson, on Monday. His transfer, according to Sharpe and his co-host, was a poor financial decision because of the tax he would have to pay, living in California. Sharpe said:

“At Tennessee, Iamaleava’s NIL deal was around 2 million mark, but he wanted to bump to approximately 4 million, an increase Tennessee was unwilling to grant. However, at UCLA, Iamaleava took a pay cut earning only $1.2 million. And then when you factor in the state laws at California, 50%, he makes 600,000… You make less and they tax you more.”
With an NIL value of $2 million, according to On3, Iamaleava led the Bruins’ offense in their season opener against Utah on Saturday. He completed only 11 of 22 passes for 136 yards, a touchdown and one interception, while conceding four sacks, as the Bruins lost 43-10. The former Tennessee quarterback led UCLA in rushing yards on Saturday, rushing 13 times for 47 yards.

On the other hand, Utah’s Devon Dampier completed 21 of 25 throws for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Iamaleava’s figures from Saturday are his worst. The 136 passing yards are the lowest he’s covered in the air in any regular-season game he started. Similarly, he had not had a pass completion rate as bad as 50% in regular-season play before Saturday.

Nico Iamaleava comments on his UCLA debut

Nico Iamaleava acknowledged his struggles in an interview after the game, saying:

“Coach Tino (Sunseri) put me in a lot of great positions to go out there and make plays. Personally, I didn’t execute at a high level.”

The Bruins’ next game will see them on the road to Las Vegas to face the UNLV Rebels on Saturday. It will be Nico Iamaleava’s next chance to prove himself as a worthy leader of the UCLA Bruins offense.

Meanwhile, Iamaleava’s replacement at Tennessee, Joey Aguilar, had a better start to life at Knoxville, leading the Vols to a 45-26 win over Syracuse. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a dominating display against the Orange.

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Parag Jain
