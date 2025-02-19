“You missed the Golden arm award”: Shedeur Sanders rubs salt in Cam Ward’s wound by flexing his eye-catching accolade

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders were linked throughout the 2024 season. It became clear partway through the season that they were viewed as the top two QBs in the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, they have been pitted against each other for several months.

So, it was a surprise when a Well Off Media video was released on Tuesday with footage of the two-star QBs practicing together. However, based on how they were talking to each other, it does not appear that they were overly friendly.

In the video, while Ward was throwing passes, Sanders was taunting him for winning the Golden Arm Award. Sanders won the award as the top QB who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.

"Golden arm," Sanders said (starts at 11:50). "You got a golden arm? Yeah it's too high. You missed that golden arm award."

Cam Ward warns that he will remember NFL teams that choose not to draft him

With the 2025 NFL draft not taking place until late April, there are still a few months for draft boards to change. However, it appears clear that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be the first two QBs taken.

There is a chance that either of them could be the first pick in the draft by the Tennessee Titans. However, there is also a chance either player could drop a few spots.

Cam Ward received the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top college QB on Monday. Before receiving the award, he gave NFL teams a warning if they chose to pass on him.

"OK, you're either going to draft me or you're not," Ward said. "If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."

There have been rumors that some teams might not be interested in drafting him after what happened at the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Ward chose to play the first half of the game but then did not play the second half after setting the NCAA Division I record for career TD passes. As a result, the Hurricanes lost 42-41 to Iowa State.

There are now rumors that some teams do not want to draft him because they are worried that he is too focused on individual accolades rather than team achievements.

