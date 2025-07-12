"You need some big dawgs to emerge": CFB insider reiterates Brett Yormark's bold remarks at Big 12 Media days

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark praised his conference at the Big 12 media day on Tuesday. He suggested that each team needs to fight to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, rather than have teams from some conferences get automatic bids.

Ad

On Friday, On3 analyst Ari Wasserman appeared on the "Crain & Company" podcast and reiterated Yormark's comments.

"Like, last year, with the Big 12, it was absolutely a toss-up," Wasserman said (Timestamp: 3:05). "This year, there is a little more of a pecking order. Now, I will say with Yormark, one of the things he said at the Big 12 media days, and I understand it from their perspective. You do kind of need some big dawgs to emerge. Programs that are good, year in and year out, that you expect to kind of carry the banner for the conference most years.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And that's what the Big Ten has, that's what the SEC has from a making the playoffs, competing for the national championship standpoint. You kind of have to have that."

Ad

Wasserman also added that from an entertainment standpoint, he prefers the Big 12 as it is, citing the competition in the conference.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Big 12 expanded to 16 teams, with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joining the conference. However, the same year, Texas A&M and Missouri left the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference.

Brett Yormark doubled down on the potential 5+11 College Football Playoff format at Big 12 media days

NCAA Football: Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark - Source: Imagn

Brett Yormark has been advocating a new system for the College Football Playoff over the past few months. He doubled down on his idea on Tuesday during the Big 12 media days.

Ad

"Five-11 is fair," Yormark said. "We want to earn it on the field. It might not be the best solution today for the Big 12 ... but long-term, knowing the progress we're making, the investments we're making, it's the right format for us. And I'm doubling down today on 5+11."

Yormark suggests that the 11+5 CFP format would give automatic bids to the five highest-rated conference champions, plus 11 at-large bids determined by the CFP selection committee.

Ad

Last season, the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, from previously having four teams qualify for the playoffs.

However, there is a possibility that the CFP format could expand to 16 teams from the 2026 season onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More