"You need to see consistency": Deion Sanders issues unfiltered take on Colorado QB Kaidon Salter ahead of Week 9 showdown

After a jittery start to the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes are looking to finish with a winning record and Deion Sanders believes his players are on the right track. One of the lingering issues throughout the games was Colorado's inability to find a permanent solution to the quarterback woes.

Ad

Ever since Shedeur Sanders left the locker room, Coach Prime couldn't find a perfect candidate to lead from the pocket. It was a trial-and-error experiment between Ryan Staub, Julian JuJu Lewis and Kaidon Salter.

The former Liberty QB Salter had a stellar game against Iowa State last weekend. Coach Prime hopes he maintains the rhythm in coming weeks while revealing areas of improvement for the passer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Prime, who was recently speaking to Romi Bean of CBS Sports, Salter's consistency is the key. He had a great practice throwing the ball last week and that performance resonated in the actual game.

Ad

Trending

“He's capable of playing like that each and every week; he starts in practice. You want to see the consistency in practice. I mean, he threw the heck out of the ball, made quick, sound decisions, and ran when he had to.

"So I can't wait to see this continue for another couple practices and take it on to the game,” Coach Prime said to Bean on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 3:23]

Ad

Ad

Prime also added that when it comes to practice, Colorado does it in a very sophisticated manner where they have referees, cheerleaders and all players fully geared up like an actual game. And claimed there is no partiality or change of reps for players in the second or third string in the depth chart.

Deion Sanders and Kaidon Salter have a challenging schedule in 2025

With four losses in the last eight weeks, Colorado is no longer in the playoff contention but is making a desperate attempt to finish with a winning record. Ever since Coach Prime arrived at Colorado, the 8-4 record from last season was the best one they had achieved at Boulder.

Ad

After the Utah faceoff this weekend, Colorado will next play Arizona at home, followed by West Virginia, Arizona State and Kansas State. Kenny Dillingham and his men would be a real challenge for Deion.

In order to wrap up 2025 with at least 8 wins, Colorado will have to win each and every matchup in the upcoming weekends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place