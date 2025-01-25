“You are next”: Shedeur Sanders issues a word of caution to Cam Ward as the duo practices before the 2025 Shrine Bowl

Shedeur Sanders had words of caution for Miami quarterback Cam Ward while they practiced together ahead of the Shrine Bowl on Thursday. In a YouTube video posted by "Well Off Media" on Thursday, Sanders pointed out that Ward never had the media or his own fans criticize him as they did with some Colorado players.

"Everybody got crucified. First, it was me, then Shilo, then Deion Jr. and then Travis. You're next bro." Sanders said while having a conversation with Ward (Timsetamp: 5:13).

"That's cool, I'm ready for it," Ward replied.

Both Shedeur and Ward are expected to play in the Shrine Bowl on Thursday. This could be the last opportunity they have to boost their respective stocks before entering the 2025 NFL draft. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

The Shrine Bowl will be telecast live on NFL Network. Fans can livestream the game on Fubo or Sling. The practice sessions for the 100th annual bowl will run from Saturday to Tuesday and the sessions will be broadcast live on Lights Out Sports.

Here are the key details for this year's college football Shrine Bowl.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Fubo or Sling

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

A glimpse into Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward's stats from the 2024 season

NCAA Football: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward had excellent outings for their respective teams in the 2024 season. The two quarterbacks certainly boosted their draft, but it remains to be seen who will get picked earlier in this year's NFL draft.

Sanders tallied 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in his final season at Colorado. He also rushed for four touchdowns on 100 carries, leading CU to a 9-4 record.

Meanwhile, Cam Ward racked up 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for four touchdowns on 60 carries. He led the Miami Hurricanes to a 10-3 record this past season.

