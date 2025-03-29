“You don't pay someone $10m to sit on the bench”: CFB fans react as Bryce Underwood emerges as the favorite to start for Michigan

No. 1-ranked recruit Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment to Michigan from LSU in November. However, since the commitment, the coaching staff have not indicated whether the QB will have the starting job. They even made earning the job more challenging as Fresno State QB Mikey Keene was brought in through the transfer portal.

As a result, the Michigan Wolverines are expected to have a battle for the starting job. However, a report on Friday indicated that Bryce Underwood is trending toward becoming the team's starting QB in 2025.

With this news coming out on Friday, fans reacted on X. One pointed out that it does not make sense to pay some $10 million to sit on the bench.

"You don't pay someone $10m to sit on the bench," one fan wrote.

"He better start, not only is michigan paying him a boatload, but....who else is there that could start?," one fan commented.

"I think that move was made when he signed the NIL deal," one fan added.

Fans continued to react to this news on X. They repeatedly commented about the four-year, $10.5 million NIL deal he signed to come to Michigan.

"Pretty sure it’s a done deal. I doubt all that NIL dough went into seeing him ride the pine," one fan wrote.

"I like this move. 1. They're VERY financially invested in Underwood lol 2. Mikey Keene is a good, veteran presence to help 3. They rely on ground game and defense anyway." one fan commented.

"What a shock. Who knew the guy who gets paid more than the rest of the team combined locked up the QB position," one fan added.

Head coach Sherrone Moore will rely on Bryce Underwood to improve Michigan's QB play

In his first year as Michigan's head coach, Sherrone Moore did not have a successful season. After winning the national championship in 2023, the Wolverines struggled to handle a change at head coach and QB. QB play in particular was not great as Davis Warren only threw for 1,199 yards.

However, Bryce Underwood is in a position to change that next season. He is the top recruit in the nation and one of the most hyped QB prospects in recent years.

However, Underwood does not have the job locked up yet. While he is trending toward being the starter, he still needs to outplay transfer Mikey Keene throughout the offseason to confirm his starting job.

