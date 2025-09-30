  • home icon
  "You should be practicing kiddo!": CFB fans candidly react to Arch Manning's chill bye week before Florida clash

“You should be practicing kiddo!”: CFB fans candidly react to Arch Manning's chill bye week before Florida clash

By Maliha
Modified Sep 30, 2025 13:24 GMT
NCAA Football: Sam Houston State at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Sam Houston State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning and Texas are getting ready for their Week 6 game against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday. After a bye week, Manning spent last weekend watching Texas A&M’s 16-10 win over Auburn.

“I got a nice (week),” Manning said. “Watch the ball. They look good. I thought they'd always pick up stuff from watching the ball and watching other quarterbacks play. So, it was fun.”
However, some fans criticized Manning for how he spent his bye week.

“You should be practicing kiddo!” a fan said.
“Ironically, this is what he’s going to be doing every weekend after he graduates from tu,” a fan said.
“He’s enjoyed his bye week by not playing and having to lay another underwhelming performance,” a person said.
“So he wasn’t in the film room. Got it,” one said.

Manning was on multiple 2025 preseason watch lists including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Walter Camp National Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype so far this season.

Fans continue to voice their concerns and hope he improves.

“Maybe he learned something? Lol all the Texas fans sure hope so,” one said.
“He was on dirty 6th getting sh*tty we all saw,” a fan said.

Through four games, Manning has completed 61.3% of his passes for 888 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Steve Sarkisian highlights differences between Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers

Arch Manning struggled in Texas’ season opener against Ohio State, falling 14-7 on August 30. The Longhorns rebounded with three consecutive non-conference victories, but Manning’s performances have continued to draw criticism.

Many have questioned whether Manning can elevate Texas to the national spotlight the way his predecessor, Quinn Ewers, did by leading the team to a bowl game in each of his three seasons.

Amid the debate, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the differences between Manning and Ewers.

"Arch has got more emotion in him than Quinn," Sarkisian said (via Austin American-Statesman). "They're different humans, and that's OK. There's nothing wrong with that. And so, sometimes, when you throw an interception or you make a play that isn't the one you wish you made, it's OK to show a little emotion then.
“That's not the end of the world. By some way, shape or form, you got to get it out of you. Quinn's was his ability to just kind of let it flow through. Arch may need to scream and yell for a second. That's OK, too."

Ewers also guided Texas to the playoff semifinals in his last two years and captured the 2023 Big 12 title.

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Maliha
