“You put a condom around your heart”: Deion Sanders opens up on personal struggles during 'We Got Time Today'

Deion Sanders has been a national figure in the football world for several decades. After a Hall of Fame playing career, he has transitioned to coaching. Two years into running the Colorado Buffaloes, he has turned them into a destination for recruits after previously being viewed as one of the worst Division I programs in the nation.

While he has experienced a lot of success, Sanders has been open about his struggles with mental health. He has spoken about contemplating suicide and other drastic measures.

On Thursday, Deion Sanders posted a short clip from his "We Got Time Today" show on Instagram as he sat with psychology expert and life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, and host Rocsi Diaz. He spoke about how his experiences with women have resulted in him not being as willing to open up because he does not want to be unprotected.

"When you go through all the trials and tribulations and all the bullsh*t that I've been through with women, you put a condom around your heart," Sanders said. "Oh yeah, I want to let that sentiment... You put a condom around your heart because you don't let nobody penetrate that thing because you're scared of infection.

"Because now you want protection because you're scared of infection because of what you been through. So now you sit back and you're like, let me see how this plays out, let me see what you're gonna do, babe."

Deion Sanders tells his son Shedeur Sanders to "embrace the moment" as the 2025 NFL draft approaches

While Deion Sanders enjoys going on shows to discuss various things away from football, he is also focused on what is ahead for him in the football world. The most notable event coming up is the 2025 NFL draft, where two of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, are eligible.

Shedeur is projected to be a top pick in the draft, and Deion said on Sirius XM radio during Super Bowl week that he wants his son to "embrace the moment." He also advised his son not to listen to the media.

"I told him, first of all, don’t believe nothing that they say," Deion said. "Because people are going to criticize you so you fall to them. That’s how it is. It’s positioning right now. So don’t believe none of that. It’s positioning right now. But he’s speaking to the guys that make the moves, so he’s not listening to the media."

Shedeur Sanders will have a chance to improve his draft stock again on Feb. 27 with the start of the NFL scouting combine.

