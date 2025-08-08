"You’re always looking over your shoulder": Ryan Day shares personal insight as Julian Sayin vs. Lincoln Kienholz battle heats up at Ohio State

Ohio State is searching for a new starting quarterback after Will Howard led the team to a national title last season and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the 2025 season opener against Texas mere weeks away, the Buckeyes are down to two candidates: Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day recalled that he once competed for a starting quarterback job in college himself, against Matt Cassano.
“When I think back on that, one of my close friends to this day is one of the quarterbacks that was in that room,” Day said on Thursday, via On3. “You spend so much time together, and the easy thing when you’re early on is to kind of hate the guy you’re going against.
"And then you spend so much time with them, they kind of become your best friends. All that said, you want to play.”
Sayin and Kienholz have kept things respectful this offseason, even as the competition is getting intense. Day said the situation can be uncomfortable, adding:
“When you’re in high school, you’re used to being the guy. And there’s a certain level of comfort that comes with that. And when you’re competing with somebody, you’re kind of always looking over your shoulder. And that’s not a great feeling, but it’s a healthy feeling because you know that you have to hold yourself to a certain standard.
"You’re not allowed to have a bad day, and you certainly can’t have bad plays.”
Ryan Day said neither Ohio State quarterback has taken a clear lead
Ryan Day talked to reporters on Tuesday and confirmed that neither Julian Sayin nor Lincoln Kienholz has outpaced the other.
“They both have had good moments and moments where they're growing,” Day said. “The competition continues. I will say that I've been pleased with the progress. We're not where we need to be, but if they continue to learn from the mistakes they're making and continue to grow off the plays that they're doing well ... then it's gonna go right down to the wire."
Ryan Day indicated the decision will likely come toward the end of camp.