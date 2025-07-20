"You're the best ever" - Dylan Raiola's sister Taylor beams in pride as Nebraska QB concludes youth football camp in Lincoln

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola showed strong leadership during the first youth football camp he hosted in Lincoln on Saturday. The sophomore brought together hundreds of kids at Lincoln Pius X High School for a day of drills and scrimmages.In an Instagram post after the camp, Raiola shared several photos, including captures of him leading drills and taking pictures with the young athletes.“Heart is overwhelmed with gratitude!! Thank you Lincoln, Nebraska!!! -QB1,” Raiola wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis sister, Taylor, wrote in the comment section:“You’re the best ever!! So proud of you ❤️”@taylor.raiola's comment on @dylan.raiola's Instagram postRaiola was joined by several Cornhuskers teammates, including running back Emmett Johnson, wide receivers Dane Key and Jacory Barney Jr. as well as tight end Luke Lindenmeyer. All of them helped coach the young athletes.“This is kind of surreal to share the field with these kids,” Dylan Raiola said during the camp. “This is my first camp here in Lincoln, and it’ll always hold a special place in my heart. Go Big Red.”Barney Jr. summed up the spirit of the day:“One day we were those kids. It’s a blessing to give back and show them what’s possible.”Matt Rhule on Dylan Raiola’s growth as a leaderDylan Raiola will enter 2025 with a stronger receiving corps and more time to learn the playbook under offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.As a freshman in 2024, Raiola, a former five-star recruit, played in all 13 games. He threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns and completed 67.1% of his passes. He led all college freshmen in completion percentage (14th nationally) and ranked third in passing yards.Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule spoke about Dylan Raiola’s growth on the “Jim Rome Show” in June:&quot;If you're a big time recruit, it's about learning to handle the pressure, learning how to handle the frustraing moments. I think he did that really well. ... From a football perspective, it comes really easy to him, and he's worked so hard at it.&quot;&quot;... Where I see him growing is in the phases of leadership and the phases of mental toughness, handling adversity. I think he's going to have a great year.&quot;Nebraska will open the 2025 season at home against Cincinnati on Aug. 28.