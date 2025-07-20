  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "You're the best ever" - Dylan Raiola's sister Taylor beams in pride as Nebraska QB concludes youth football camp in Lincoln

"You're the best ever" - Dylan Raiola's sister Taylor beams in pride as Nebraska QB concludes youth football camp in Lincoln

By Garima
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:18 GMT
Taylor Raiola and Dylan Raiola (Image credit: Instagram/@taylor.raiola)
Taylor Raiola and Dylan Raiola (Image credit: Instagram/@taylor.raiola)

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola showed strong leadership during the first youth football camp he hosted in Lincoln on Saturday. The sophomore brought together hundreds of kids at Lincoln Pius X High School for a day of drills and scrimmages.

Ad

In an Instagram post after the camp, Raiola shared several photos, including captures of him leading drills and taking pictures with the young athletes.

“Heart is overwhelmed with gratitude!! Thank you Lincoln, Nebraska!!! -QB1,” Raiola wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His sister, Taylor, wrote in the comment section:

“You’re the best ever!! So proud of you ❤️”
@taylor.raiola&#039;s comment on @dylan.raiola&#039;s Instagram post
@taylor.raiola's comment on @dylan.raiola's Instagram post

Raiola was joined by several Cornhuskers teammates, including running back Emmett Johnson, wide receivers Dane Key and Jacory Barney Jr. as well as tight end Luke Lindenmeyer. All of them helped coach the young athletes.

Ad
“This is kind of surreal to share the field with these kids,” Dylan Raiola said during the camp. “This is my first camp here in Lincoln, and it’ll always hold a special place in my heart. Go Big Red.”

Barney Jr. summed up the spirit of the day:

“One day we were those kids. It’s a blessing to give back and show them what’s possible.”
Ad

Matt Rhule on Dylan Raiola’s growth as a leader

Dylan Raiola will enter 2025 with a stronger receiving corps and more time to learn the playbook under offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.

As a freshman in 2024, Raiola, a former five-star recruit, played in all 13 games. He threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns and completed 67.1% of his passes. He led all college freshmen in completion percentage (14th nationally) and ranked third in passing yards.

Ad

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule spoke about Dylan Raiola’s growth on the “Jim Rome Show” in June:

"If you're a big time recruit, it's about learning to handle the pressure, learning how to handle the frustraing moments. I think he did that really well. ... From a football perspective, it comes really easy to him, and he's worked so hard at it."
Ad
"... Where I see him growing is in the phases of leadership and the phases of mental toughness, handling adversity. I think he's going to have a great year."

Nebraska will open the 2025 season at home against Cincinnati on Aug. 28.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications