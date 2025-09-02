"You're a damn loser": Michigan fans accuse Joey Velazquez of leaking unauthorized details, lying to NCAA as new report reveals stunning details

Joey Velazquez transferred from Michigan to Ohio State as a walk-on in the spring of 2024. In a report released on Monday, it was announced that a former unnamed UM player lied to NCAA investigators about the team's former linebackers coach, Chris Partridge, and was the same person who gave materials to the unnamed personal investigator and recorded the phone call with ex-Wolverines analyst Connor Stalions without his knowledge.

Ad

Soon after the news broke, Michigan fans accused Velazquez as the student-athlete who leaked unauthorized details to the NCAA about the sign-stealing scandal that caused a stir during the 2023 season.

"Never mind, you're a damn loser, Joey Velasquez. Enjoy getting in trouble by the NCAA," one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

〽️ @GoBlueAZ2 Never mind, you're a damn loser, Joey Velasquez. Enjoy getting in trouble by the NCAA. 😂

Ad

Trending

"Joey Velasquez is who it is for anyone wondering," another added.

"It’s Joey Velasquez. Ohio state transfer," a third commented.

"This screams Joey Velasquez," a user added.

Similar reactions followed.

"Joey Velasquez is the guy. For anyone still wondering," one wrote.

"Not hard to figure it out. Joey Velasquez was pissed Chris Partridge didn’t play him," another added.

Ad

"It it was Joey Velasquez, then Michigan appealing the NCAA ruling would make more sense," a fan commented.

Velazquez played on Michigan's football team as well its its baseball team. He was on the Wolverines team that won the national title in January 2024.

In August, the NCAA announced that Michigan would need to pay massive financial fines for the sign-stealing scandal. The NCAA also imposed suspensions on Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore, as well as former UM coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ad

Joey Velazquez won the national title at Ohio State last season

NCAA Football: Former Michigan LB Joey Velazquez - Source: Imagn

Joey Velazquez won the national title at Ohio State last season. He became one of the few athletes in college football who won back-to-back national titles with two different teams.

Ad

Moreover, Velazquez won consecutive national championships with two teams that are considered the biggest rivals in the Big 10.

No. 3 Ohio State got off to a winning start in the 2025 season, beating top-ranked Texas 14-7 on Saturday. Velazquez and the Buckeyes will be aiming to continue their winning start against Grambling State on Sept. 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place