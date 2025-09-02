"You're a damn loser": Michigan fans accuse Joey Velazquez of leaking unauthorized details, lying to NCAA as new report reveals stunning details

Joey Velazquez transferred from Michigan to Ohio State as a walk-on in the spring of 2024. In a report released on Monday, it was announced that a former unnamed UM player lied to NCAA investigators about the team's former linebackers coach, Chris Partridge, and was the same person who gave materials to the unnamed personal investigator and recorded the phone call with ex-Wolverines analyst Connor Stalions without his knowledge.
Soon after the news broke, Michigan fans accused Velazquez as the student-athlete who leaked unauthorized details to the NCAA about the sign-stealing scandal that caused a stir during the 2023 season.
"Never mind, you're a damn loser, Joey Velasquez. Enjoy getting in trouble by the NCAA," one tweeted.
"Joey Velasquez is who it is for anyone wondering," another added.
"It’s Joey Velasquez. Ohio state transfer," a third commented.
"This screams Joey Velasquez," a user added.
Similar reactions followed.
"Joey Velasquez is the guy. For anyone still wondering," one wrote.
"Not hard to figure it out. Joey Velasquez was pissed Chris Partridge didn’t play him," another added.
"It it was Joey Velasquez, then Michigan appealing the NCAA ruling would make more sense," a fan commented.
Velazquez played on Michigan's football team as well its its baseball team. He was on the Wolverines team that won the national title in January 2024.
In August, the NCAA announced that Michigan would need to pay massive financial fines for the sign-stealing scandal. The NCAA also imposed suspensions on Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore, as well as former UM coach Jim Harbaugh.
Joey Velazquez won the national title at Ohio State last season. He became one of the few athletes in college football who won back-to-back national titles with two different teams.
Moreover, Velazquez won consecutive national championships with two teams that are considered the biggest rivals in the Big 10.
No. 3 Ohio State got off to a winning start in the 2025 season, beating top-ranked Texas 14-7 on Saturday. Velazquez and the Buckeyes will be aiming to continue their winning start against Grambling State on Sept. 6.
