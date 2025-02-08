"You're a dawg": Pat McAfee greets Shedeur Sanders in his first meetup at NFL Honors Red Carpet

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is geared up for his professional journey in the NFL. Amidst his preparations for the upcoming draft in April, the quarterback attended the NFL Honors in New Orleans along with dad Coach Prime. The father-son duo turned heads on the red carpet dressed sharply in their all-black suits.

During the NFL Honors, Shedeur Sanders got the opportunity to meet up with popular analyst Pat McAfee at the Saenger Theatre. McAfee played in the NFL as a punter for the Colts for eight seasons and is now a part of the ESPN College GameDay crew.

Pat McAfee had a brief conversation with Shedeur Sanders at the NFL Honors. He praised the quarterback for his achievements with the Colorado Buffaloes and also wished him best of luck for his future in the NFL. McAfee also complimented his toughness and his ability to never give up.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hey, big fan," McAfee told Shedeur. "Hey, can't wait to watch where you go, where you go to. You're the man..You are tough, I respect it....I like that you're tough. You're a dawg dude....Alright, good luck! It's been fun to watch you. You changed an entire university."

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders arrived in Boulder along with Coach Prime and his brother from Jackson State ahead of the 2023 season. After a disappointing 4-8 campaign, the quarterback helped the Buffs to a 9-4 season in the Big 12 and also to their first bowl game since 2020.

Shedeur completed his two-year stint with the Buffs, tallying a total of 7,364 yards and 64 TDs passing. Several draft experts project him to be a top-three pick in the first round in April.

Coach Prime makes bold claim about Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft

The Colorado head coach made an appearance on Friday's episode of the "Rich Eisen Show". During their conversation, Coach Prime boldly claimed that Shedeur Sanders would not drop beyond the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

"He (Shedeur) is really ready to be the face of a franchise," Coach Prime said. "I think it's going to be one of the top three for sure. I've spoken to all but one. That's the Titans. I haven't spoken to them yet. But he has. But the others I've spoken to."

Expand Tweet

The Colorado QB got the opportunity to make a great first impression on Titans HC Brian Callahan during the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl week. They have the No. 1 pick this year. Thus if they are looking to invest in a future franchise QB with this pick, then Shedeur might just be the one they target in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place