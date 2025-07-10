"You're gonna make me cry up here": Deion Sanders shares heartwarming moments with former teammate Michael Irvin amid recent medical issues

Deion Sanders met with former teammate Michael Irvin at the Big 12 media days on Wednesday. Coach Prime was scheduled to have his session on the final day of the event, and he was thrilled to meet 'The Playmaker' at The Stars, the Dallas Cowboys headquarters.

Sanders appeared at the event amid concerns about his undisclosed health issues. He has been absent from Colorado's facilities for weeks. However, his appearance in Frisco, Texas, has increased the possibility of him resuming work very soon.

While addressing his health issues during his session at the Big 12 media days, Deion Sanders shouted out to Michael Irvin, who was in the audience. It was a special appreciation to the Pro Football Hall of Famer for his unwavering support during a difficult time.

“I'm truly thankful," Sanders said. "I'm truly a go-getter. I want to win at all costs. I want to win the right way. I want to set the right standards. And I want to prepare these young men for life, not just football. I want them to be professional.

“Second of all, I forgot, where's Michael Irvin, the playmaker. He came here with me today. Man, I love you to life. Man, I just want you to know that. I want to tell you in front of everybody, I love you to life. I really do. Thank you, you're gonna make me cry up here. Thank you for being you. Man, I really do. Boy, I love you.”

Michael Irvin lavishes praise on Deion Sanders after visiting him in Texas

Michael Irvin had visited Deion Sanders in his Texas home last month. On June 18, Irvin spoke briefly about the Colorado coach in an episode of his podcast, showering praise on him as he recovered from his health challenges.

“Whenever I'm with him, we laugh like I don't know what,” Irvin said. “This is my boy. I battled with this dude. I know how strong this dude is. I know how he is. He's physically strong, mentally strong, emotionally strong. He's strong. And we've had battles, and I respect him as a giant.”

Irvin joined the list of friends and supporters who have visited Coach Prime since his health issue became public. These include former Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, former NFL cornerback Adam Jones and rapper Lil Wayne.

Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin played together with the Dallas Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. They played a crucial role in the franchise's Super Bowl win in 1995 and have been good friends since their playing days.

