"You're missing out if you're not here": GM Andrew Luck urges fans to attend Stanford games

Stanford Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck, who joined the program in November, is focused on getting fans to attend games for the 2025 season. On Thursday, he spoke with the "SFNiners" to discuss what fans should expect from the Cardinal in the upcoming season.

Ad

During the interview, Luck said he expects the team to play well and urged fans not to miss out on seeing them perform.

"We are very focused on making sure folks know that there's big-time college football being played in the backyard down here in the peninsula, and like you know, and I'm proud of that," Luck said (20:31 onwards).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know we're going to be an awesome product. I'm encouraging folks get to our stadium. Have fun. It's an awesome time. You're missing out if you're not here. You truly are."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Last season, the Cardinal finished with a 3-9 record and placed 16th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It marked the fourth consecutive year in which the team won just three games. They also ended on a two-game losing streak, including a 34-31 loss to the San Jose State Spartans on Nov. 29 in their season finale.

Stanford's season opener will be on Aug. 29 against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors.

Andrew Luck discusses Stanford's goals

Earlier in the interview, Andrew Luck shared that his goal is for the team to be competitive and win a bowl game. The last time the program won a bowl game was in the 2018 season.

Ad

However, he noted that this was only a short-term goal for Stanford. He also shared that the Cardinal is committed to producing exciting performances and competing in the ACC.

"Being successful is incredibly important. Like our goal, win a bowl game. We got to go out. We got to win a bowl game, right? That's been explicit," Luck said.

"That's short-term enough, and then we got to win. We need fans in the stadium. We've got to put a product out there that people are excited about and win football games."

Ad

The team has dealt with roster shakeups, with several players leaving in the offseason. Former Stanford starting quarterback Ashton Daniels is among the players who transferred out and will play for the Auburn Tigers. Last season, he completed 170 passes for 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Since Luck became general manager, the team has also added players from the transfer portal. One notable addition to the Cardinal’s 2025 roster is wide receiver C.J. Williams, who had 16 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Wisconsin Badgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback