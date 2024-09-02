"You're paid 11 million dollars to coach": Paul Finebaum rips LSU coach Brian Kelly after poor Week 1 loss against USC

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has blasted LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly. The No. 13-ranked LSU suffered a 27-20 loss to No. 23 USC in the Week 1 opener in Las Vegas on Sunday.

It was a disappointing loss to Kelly and the Tigers, who have now lost the opening game in all three years he has been the coach of the program. The defeat was more frustrating, as LSU was favored to win and had expectations of being a playoff team.

Following the Week 1 loss, Finebaum was on ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday and blasted Kelly for the loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So they have to figure out a way back, though, and I saw enough from that team that would give me hope,” Finebaum said. “What I can’t stand every year on this Monday, Greeny, is having to answer for some stupid decision made, whether it’s on the sidelines or in discipline for LSU.

Trending

“And when Brian Kelly walked into that press conference and showed emotion, then it was too late. I don’t want to hear it after the game. I don’t want to see his fists through the table after the game. I want to see it before the game and during the game. It’s on him.

“And don’t give me this, ‘I need to do a better job coaching.’ You’re paid 11 million dollars to do the coaching into the game and throughout the game, not acting after the game.”

Expand Tweet

However, Finebaum does think LSU and Kelly can still make the playoffs as the Tigers do have an easier schedule. Louisiana doesn't have to play Georgia, Tennessee or Texas in SEC play this season.

But after the Week 1 defeat to the Trojans, LSU and Brian Kelly likely can only afford to lose one more time to have a shot at making the 12-team playoff.

Brian Kelly frustrated with LSU's Week 1 loss

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly was angry following his team's 27-20 loss to USC on Sunday night.

At the postgame press conference, Kelly spoke to the media and said he was angry at himself for the way he coached in Week 1.

"I'm so angry about it that I've got to do something about it. I'm not doing a good enough job as a coach," Kelly said, via ESPN. '"I've got to coach them better because it's unacceptable for us not to have found a way to win this football game. It's ridiculous. It's crazy."

LSU will return to the field at home on Saturday, Sept. 7, against Nicholls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.