“You're thinking too much”: Deion Sanders issues valuable advice to son Shilo as he marks his presence at the Shrine Bowl practice

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is at the Shrine Bowl to support his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, and other Colorado players participating in the game. On Monday at one of the practices, Coach Prime was spotted giving coaching advice to safety Shilo Sanders.

After the practices, Well Off Media released a behind-the-scenes video of the interaction between Deion and Shilo Sanders. In the clip, Shilo talked about how he thinks one of the opposing players is trying to get him to do something. Coach Prime responded:

"You're thinking too much. Just motor. Your feet got to stay square." (3:30)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The Shrine Bowl is a postseason All-Star game that gives players another chance to showcase their skills to scouts before the NFL draft. Although the event primarily includes college seniors, underclassmen who have declared for the 2025 NFL draft can also participate.

The 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will happen at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys' home. NFL Network will provide coverage of the game.

How many Colorado Buffaloes players are at the Shrine Bowl?

The Colorado Buffaloes reportedly have six players who accepted invites to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The biggest name is quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft. Many were surprised to see him accept an invite to this game. However, it is unclear how much he will play.

Safety Shilo Sanders will also participate in the game. Although he is Shedeur's older brother, this game is more important to him. Shilo is projected to be a late-round pick, and as a result, anything he can do in this game to improve his draft stock would help.

Deion Sanders will have four more players from his team this year to watch when the Shrine Bowl happens. Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., wide receiver Will Sheppard, and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig all accepted invitations to participate in the game.

The Buffaloes are among the most highly represented schools at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Although all eyes will be on the Sanders brothers, the Colorado Buffaloes have more representatives. All four other players will be looking to improve their draft stock to get drafted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place