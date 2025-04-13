“You’re out of touch”: CFB fans react as former NFL QB drops blunt statement on Nico Iamaleava situation

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava turned heads after he decided to enter the transfer portal. Rumors started to swirl on Thursday about Iamaleava's status in Tennessee after he was reportedly renegotiating his NIL contract with the school. It was followed by the news of Iamaleave entering the transfer portal.

The timing of this move frustrated Tennessee fans, many of whom have said that buyouts should be implemented into player contracts, similar to coaches. However, on Saturday, former NFL QB Robert Griffin III released a video speaking about how this does not make sense.

He said that for it to be fair for buyouts to be in NIL contracts, teams should need to commit to players for four to five years.

Many fans did not agree with RG III's response to Iamaleava's situation. They took to the comments on X to express their feelings.

"You’re out of touch Robert," one fan wrote.

"They started paying students to play. It should have been a standard stipend or something. They created a disaster," one fan commented.

"Broken? Nah. He tried to max the market value, which is ok, but why bail on a team if you are happy there? Just settle for fair value and play. I think he got bad advice from family. Personally, cfb needs to go to the NFL model of 1 free agency period, after NSD, and have a spending cap," one fan added.

Fans continued to express their feelings in the comments on X.

"Yes it’s broken for sure. With no plans of getting fixed in sight," one fan wrote.

"Robert transfer portal ruining college sports," one fan commented.

"I respect you, RGIII, but you’re off on this one. Everyone deserves the right to seek leverage, value, and worth — not just a select few," one fan added.

Nico Iamaleava's transfer portal options are limited in the spring window

With Nico Iamaleava entering the transfer portal in the spring window, his options are limited compared to if he had entered in the winter window. SEC rules prohibit players from transferring between schools within the conference during the spring window if they want to maintain their eligibility.

As a result, if Iamaleava wants to play next season, he needs to transfer to a school outside of the SEC. He also has the option to return to Tennessee, although it is unclear if that relationship is salvageable.

