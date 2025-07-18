"You have to seek out coaches on Facebook": Deion Sanders' son Bucky opens up on hardships of recruiting before playing D1 football

Deion Sanders Jr. was recruited out of high school in a different era of college recruiting. &quot;Bucky&quot; was interviewed on &quot;Dukes The Scoop,&quot; where he detailed his playing career and the recruitment process for Division I schools, before comparing it to today.Sanders noted that players such as himself had to put together their own highlight tapes and even reach out to coaches via email or Facebook.&quot;I was just smaller,&quot; Bucky said. &quot;And that was before, like - I feel old as hell saying this. But you had to, like, seek out coaches on Facebook or something. Like, emails, send them your Huddle. You had to make your own highlight - it was just different. So the recruiting process was weird.&quot;And I didn't really go to camps other than the Under Armour combine. Which my dad would work out. So I would go there. And I played quarterback my junior year, you know? So you just always knew, bro, you knew you've just been good your whole life. So I always knew I was going to play Division I for sure.&quot;Sanders would go on to play wide receiver and kick returner at SMU. He set school records for both single-game kick return yards and kick returns.Sanders has since ventured off into other interests like starting a clothing line, producing behind-the-scenes content for the Colorado Buffaloes football program, which his father coaches and other community outreach programs.Deion Sanders Jr. receives love in KFC drive-thru lineNCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: ImagnThe Sanders brothers were challenged by their fathers to work the KFC drive-thru lines, which Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. participated in. At one point, a female fan came to the drive-thru and specifically asked for Sanders Jr., saying: &quot;I want junior, Deion Sanders Jr.&quot;Shedeur laughed and said he was going to get the video to his brother, which you can check out here.Shedeur is competing for a starting quarterback role on the Browns. He's competing against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft.Deion Sanders Jr. has another brother, Shilo, who played safety at Colorado. He went undrafted and was eventually signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.