Urban Meyer has been out of the coaching scene for a few years now. One could even argue he's well past his heydey. But that does not stop him from being a frontline voice for college football and the trends in it.

Recently, he talked about how the SEC has been overtaken by the Big10 and that caused a lot of chatter amongst college football fans and experts. During an appearance on the "Paul Finebaum Show" on Friday, veteran Florida columnist Pat Dooley spoke about Urban Meyer's impact in the SEC vs the Big 10.

"I remember when he got to Ohio State, he, you know, they were showing all his video of his first practices, and he was pointing, you know, tapping his head and he goes, no, I'm not going to take any of this," Dooley said. You guys can't tap out. Nobody can tap out. And everybody, all the Gator fans are going, you did here. You tapped out." [4:00 onwards]

Even though according to the veteran columnist, Meyer will be inducted into their ring of honor, Gators fans have a weird dynamic with the 3x National Championship-winning coach.

Dooley believes that no one person or one team can take credit for the upliftment of the conferences. However, he accepts that Meyer did change the course of college football in more than one way. And one of those ways was how he made Alabama take football seriously.

“There was nothing wrong with the SEC. Like you mentioned, Nick, and you mentioned Coach Spurrier, who did things nobody had ever seen at Florida, and then Tennessee won it in 98," Dooley added. "I mean, the SEC was fine. What Urban did was make Alabama take football more seriously again, you know, after they got beat. And of course, once Nick came in, then he elevated to another level too. So I think a lot of all those coaches get a little bit of credit.” [5:00 onwards]

Urban Meyer reveals astonishing meet up with Bill Belichick

During Wednesday's episode of the "Triple Option," Urban Meyer and team were joined by Patriots legend Mike Vrabel. On the podcast, Meyer reveals how in 2006 Bill Belichick called him up and asked him for a collaboration over their offenses.

After welcoming Josh McDaniels to his facility, Meyer went up to the Patriots mini-camp and met with Tom Brady, Mike Vrabel and Tedy Bruschi. And what Vrabel told Meyer that day stayed with him. Coach Meyer recalled.

"Here's what Mike Vrabel told me, he said, 'Coach, our job in the locker room- we don't put up with anything. We find players, we hold people accountable. It's my job, our job, to keep it off off Bill Belichick's desk." [1:50 onwards]

Meyer took that to heart and shared it with his entire team. Mike Vrabel is the head coach for New England Patriots and he can only hope that there will be a player willing to go the extra mile like him and his teammates did, almost 20 years ago.

