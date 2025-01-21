“You think they got film with Dad’s 40”: Shilo Sanders questions Coach Prime’s 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has done an excellent job of turning around the Colorado Buffaloes football program since arriving two seasons ago. However, before he was a coach, he was a star in the NFL. In the leadup to the draft, Sanders participated in the NFL combine in 1989, where he reportedly ran a 4.25-second 40-yard dash.

The sprint was the record at the time. However, it was a hand-tracked time because electronic timing was not introduced until 1999. As a result, once electronic times started to be introduced, hand-tracked times were not eligible to be included in the record books.

Instead, hand-tracked times have 0.02 seconds taken off to account for reaction time delays. As a result, Sanders' time is officially considered to be 4.27 seconds, which is still fast. Regardless, his record would have been broken a handful of times since the turn of the century. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy set a new record in 2024 at 4.21 seconds.

On Monday, Well Off Media released a YouTube video of safety Shilo Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders doing some offseason training as they prepare for the 2025 NFL draft. In the video, they started to talk about the NFL scouting combine. They then got on the topic of their dad, Coach Prime's 40-yard dash time.

Shilo asked if Shedeur had ever seen a video of it (starts at 4:00):

"You think they got film with Dad's 40? Have you ever seen Dad's 40 on camera?"

Shedeur Sanders then responded:

"No, I haven't."

Shilo then went on to question the record.

"There's no proof your daddy ran the 40," he told Shedeur (4:17). "He's the only guy they don't even have footage of running his 40."

There is no publicly available video of Coach Prime's 40-yard dash from the NFL combine.

Coach Prime will help his sons prepare for the NFL combine in the coming weeks

The NFL scouting combine is scheduled to take place from Feb. 27 to March 2. Coach Prime will have two of his sons participating, safety Shilo Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

For Shedeur, the combine is unlikely to have a big impact on his draft stock. He is already viewed as one of the two best quarterbacks in the draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward. As a result, the combine is unlikely to shift many opinions on his draft position.

However, Shilo Sanders could help himself greatly with a strong performance at the event. He is projected to be a late-round pick by most draft experts. As a result, he needs to show his athletic abilities to teams to prove that he is worthy of a draft selection.

