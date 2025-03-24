"You were thudding": Colorado coach fires up Jaylen Wester for incredible spirit during spring practice

Linebacker Jaylen Wester is gearing up for another season with the Colorado Buffaloes. His older brother, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, declared for this year's NFL draft. Coach Prime's team is going to begin a new chapter this year without several of their key players, including his son Shedeur and Shilo.

Amid the ongoing spring practices, Jaylen Wester received praise for his offseason training and performance. The Buffs' official Instagram page posted a clip of the linebacker receiving some words of affirmation from coach Andre Hart on Sunday. He also graded his spring practice performance before the players parted ways for spring break.

"Jaylen Wester you came back for the first time. I love your hustle. That's why I gave you a four. Running around, you were physical out there. You were thudding. We had one play. You only had three plays. You had one play when you messed up. The only reason you got a four is because of the energy you brought to the locker room. You got to keep that up.

Coming out of Palmetto High School, Jaylen Wester began his collegiate journey with Florida Atlantic in 2022. During his freshman campaign, he played in 10 games and had 58 total tackles, one interception, and one sack. During his two season-stint with the Owls, Wester recorded a total of 111 tackles and 2.0 sacks in 21 games.

Jaylen Wester and his brother, LaJohntay, decided to transfer to play for the Buffs during the 2024 season. He helped Coach Primes' team to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars. The linebacker recorded a total of 15 tackles and one tackle for loss along with a forced fumble last season.

Jaylen Wester once shared his true feelings about a sense of 'brotherhood' in Boulder

When he transferred to the Buffs last season, the linebacker saw a strong bond between the players in Coach Prime's team.

Wester talked about this culture during their preseason preparations and how this further motivated them to aim for a championship.

"We're all together, and we're all cheering for the next to be great. I think if you want to win this year, we got to all come together and build a brotherhood," Wester said. "We're building a brotherhood. We're coming together each and every day, working hard and bonding so that we can get to that championship this year."

Coach Prime and his team almost made it to the Big 12 conference game and a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately, their loss to the Kansas Jayhawks proved to be the destroyer of their dreams.

The Buffs have a revamped coaching staff filled with former NFL players. They also brought in talented players to fill the void left by the off-season departures.

