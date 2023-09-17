"You took one of my brothers" - Shedeur Sanders discloses what was going through his head when Travis Hunter's injury got serious

Shedeur Sanders wasn’t happy with what happened to Travis Hunter during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday night. Hunter was subjected to a violent hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn, which led the player to be taken to a local hospital during the game.

Hunter and Sanders have formed a superb chemistry from their days at Jackson State in the Football Championship Subdivision. They are proving that once again in the Football Bowl Subdivision, which is known to be a more challenging CFB subdivision. While talking to the media after the game, he said,

“When Travis went down, it made me feel some type of way honestly, because like you took one of my brothers on offense aside so it really hurt me a lot. Knowing the work you put in and everything he did leading up to the game. You could always count on him in those moments.”

Travis Hunter will be out for a couple of weeks

Following the incident that eventually led Travis Hunter to exit the game against Colorado State, the two-way player won’t be available for the next few games. While the severity of his injury hasn’t been revealed, Deion Sanders noted he will be out for a couple of weeks.

“We’re going to do what we’ve got to do is take care of him," Deion Sanders said in his press conference. "So I know Travis likes a book, he probably is going to want to be out for two weeks, but we’ve got to make sure his health is more important than this game.”

Hunter’s injury couldn’t have come at a more challenging time for Colorado, as they are gearing up to face two formidable Pac-12 opponents. In Week 4, they have a matchup against Oregon, and in Week 5, they’ll go head-to-head with USC. It’s highly probable that they will be without Hunter during these crucial games.

Shedeur Sanders appreciated the impact of Mikey Harrison

Mikey Harrison came in for Hunter on the offense during the game against Colorado State. The walk-on tight end, formerly a wide receiver, played a vital role in the Buffaloes’ win against Colorado State, and Sanders appreciated his performance.

“We had Mikey [Michael Harrison] step up today,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I’m proud of him for just getting into windows and understanding. He was ready to execute.”

Harrison ended up with the second-highest number of receptions and receiving yards on the team, trailing behind Xavier Weaver, who had been consistently targeted throughout the game. Harrison didn’t make his first reception until the third quarter.