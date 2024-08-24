"You totally disrespected Alabama, man. I can’t believe it": Nick Saban unhappy over Kirk Herbstreit's 12-team playoff projections

With the beginning of the college football season, analysts have started to drop their bold playoff projections for 2024.

While unveiling such predictions for the 12-team CFB Playoff, Kirk Herbstreit shared that he does not have the Alabama Crimson Tide making it, which prompted Nick Saban to get a bit taken back on College GameDay.

“You totally disrespected Alabama, man. I can’t believe it,” Saban said.

Nick Saban had the Alabama Crimson Tide as the seventh seed in the 2024 College Football Playoff. This is something that people will monitor as the season progresses and Bama's capabilities to repeat as SEC Champions despite the massive coaching changes.

What should fans expect out of the Alabama Crimson Tide this season?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are in a great position to dominate once again, as they are in a position to control the Southeastern Conference after making the College Football Playoff Semifinals against the Michigan Wolverines a year ago.

Their schedule this season has them facing five opponents that were ranked in the AP Preseason Poll (vs. Georgia, vs. South Carolina, at Tennessee, vs. Missouri, at Oklahoma) but a significant portion of the talent from last year decided to return after Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the top quarterbacks in all of college football and they have an excellent replacement head coach in Kalen DeBoer, a coach who made the national championship game last year with the Washington Huskies.

The defense is elite, as they finished the 2023 college football season allowing just 18.4 points per game and they should be able to continue to dominate.

The SEC is one of the most difficult conferences to navigate and with the ability to control their own path against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide should be on the shortlist to win the national championship this season, let alone make the 12-team college football playoff this season.

