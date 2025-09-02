"You had a tough loss this weekend": Brian Kelly gives savage reply to Paul Finebaum after preseason slack

LSU and coach Brian Kelly had grown tired of criticism from analysts like ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, who had predicted that LSU would struggle against Clemson due to the Tigers’ offensive line's weakness. However, Kelly’s program delivered a 17-10 road win over Clemson on Saturday.Kelly appeared on &quot;The Paul Finebaum Show&quot; on Monday and used the segment to roast Finebaum.“You know me, Paul,&quot; Kelly said. &quot;I’ve been on this show whether I’ve won games or lost games. You know, you had a tough loss this weekend and you came on this show, so I appreciate that.&quot;“I think you and I both understand, in this business, you’ve got good days, you’ve got bad days, and you just move on and keep doing your job. That’s what we’ll do here. We’ll move on. We’ll keep doing our job. We’ve got a good football team but we’ve got to keep them focused on the next week.&quot;In his first three seasons at LSU, Kelly lost three season openers to big opponents. Ahead of Saturday’s game, even analysts like Mel Kiper, Mike Greenberg, Stanford Steve and Nick Saban expected Clemson to come out on top, but Kelly defied all predictions.Finebaum had even warned that Kelly’s life in Baton Rouge would quickly become “miserable,” but after the win, he joked about having to eat his words.&quot;A certain bespeckled commentator a week ago said you would be miserable,&quot; Finebaum joked. “It looks like I’m the one who’s miserable. You’ve done quite well.”Keeping aside his LSU prediction, Finebaum’s Week 1 predictions missed the mark in other games as well. He had picked No. 1 Texas to beat No. 3 Ohio State, but the Longhorns fell 14-7. He also expected No. 8 Alabama to beat Florida State, but the Crimson Tide lost 31-17.Paul Finebaum is high on LSU’s Rise under Brian KellyPaul Finebaum earlier said that the biggest difference for LSU this year is that Brian Kelly has a stronger team, helped by LSU landing the No. 1 transfer portal class this season.After LSU’s surprising win over Clemson, they are now being seen more seriously not just as a playoff contender but as a national title contender, and Finebaum had nothing but praise for Kelly.&quot;Brian Kelly called his shot,&quot; Finebaum said on &quot;The Matt Barrie Show&quot; (via On3). &quot;You wondered, was he putting too much pressure? He knew he had to do something different, and he did.&quot;They were so much more physical on the line of scrimmage that we thought was going to be Clemson’s calling card. All of a sudden, that game against Florida in two weeks doesn’t seem like a referendum anymore on Brian Kelly.”LSU will return to Baton Rouge on Saturday to face Louisiana Tech.