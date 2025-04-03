"You've got them too low": Analyst divided over where Brian Kelly's LSU stands in title race

Coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers had a disappointing finish to the 2024 season. After starting the season with a 6-1 record, Kelly and the Tigers lost three straight, effectively ending any chance they had of qualifying for the SEC Championship Game or College Football Playoff. However, that does not mean they cannot get back into contention in 2025.

On Wednesday, a new episode of "Andy & Ari" was released. In the episode, Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman discussed the Tigers as National Championship contenders in 2025. Staples spoke about how if the Tigers can do well in the spring transfer portal window, they could jump into title contention.

"Let's look at LSU because I think they're in the same boat but if they really hit in the portal I think they jump to the National Title ceiling group," Staples said.

Wasserman also chimed in, saying he would add the Tigers to the National Title contention group right now. He pointed out that people he has spoken to behind the scenes believe the Tigers' transfer portal class is better than it appears to be on paper.

"I think that they do jump in," Wasserman said. "I would put them in the National Title ceiling group right now. I think you've got them too low and I think, like I was talking to a few people who told me when I was on the phone with them last week that like LSU hit home runs in the portal we don't know about yet.

"If that's true. Then everybody's excited about their portal class. Like, people who play against LSU are like, yeah they did a really good job," Staples interjected. "Yeah they did a really good job."

LSU had the top-ranked transfer portal class in the winter window

According to 247 Sports, the Tigers have the top-ranked 2025 transfer portal class. Although they did not secure any five-star commitments, they added 10 four-star players and five three-star transfers.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Tigers are projected to compete at the top of the competitive SEC again. The biggest advantage Brian Kelly and the Tigers have is at quarterback. QB Garrett Nussmeier is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites next season.

