"You've got to win" - Josh Pate drops truth bomb on Brent Venables amid hot seat rumors after Oklahoma's awful 2024 season

Brent Venables’ tenure at Oklahoma has been full of ups and downs. The coach started his time in Norman on a disappointing note in 2022, handing the Sooners their first losing season of the century with a 6-7 finish. However, he turned the tide around in 2023 with a 10-3 record.

The former Clemson defensive coordinator is entering the 2025 college football season on the hot seat after delivering another losing season (6-7) in 2024. A lot didn't work out well for Oklahoma in its first season in the SEC, so the coach has to get things right next season.

On Thursday's episode of the “Josh Pate’s College Football Show,” Josh Pate dropped his honest feelings about Brent Venables ahead of the 2025 season. The analyst believes the coach has no choice but to win in his fourth season, as this is the requirement at Oklahoma.

“I do think he’s at the best place he could possibly be,” Pate said (1:43). “...If you're a first-time head coach, if you're in desperation mode, you can at least rest assured that at Oklahoma, you'll have everything you need.”

“You'll have good players, you'll have good administrative support, facilities, like everything you need to win is there. You've got to win. I think it's completely fair. This is not his first year. No one's saying you’ve got to come in and win immediately.”

Josh Pate believes it's fair that Oklahoma fans demand Brent Venables to win in 2025

Brent Venables will lead Oklahoma into his fourth season in 2025, and Josh Pate believes it's fair to demand that the coach gets the team into winning ways. This is considering the pedigree of the program, the investment that has been made, and the support he's received in all facets.

“There's a reason why they wanted him,” Pate said (2:27). “He reflects the values and principles of Oklahoma. I think his sort of identity and belief system reflects that of Oklahoma. The fan base wanted him. There's a reason because they see a lot of themselves in him.

“But that's all assuming you're a winner. That's all assuming you know how to win. And it's totally fair to give the coach everything on the plate that he's going to need. And by Year 4, expect him to be winning big at Oklahoma. That's fair. Brent Venables wouldn't disagree with that.”

The Sooners have made significant changes to the offense that could possibly change their tide in 2025. Ben Arbuckle has been brought in as the new offensive coordinator, with quarterback John Mateer following him from Washington State. Venables will also take over defensive play-calling next season despite staff additions.

