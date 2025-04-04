"You don't want to compete" Fran Brown drops hot take on transfer portal exodus before spring window officially opens

Syracuse coach Fran Brown didn’t hold back during his appearance on "The Triple Option" podcast on Friday with Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone. He spoke openly about the transfer portal, player motivation and the value of relationships in college football.

Brown addressed the wave of transfers across college programs, offering a blunt take: players often leave not because of coaching or culture but to avoid competition or chase money.

"You're going in the portal because you don't want to compete,” Brown said. “You going to the portal because maybe here with me, we might be, you can only get $5,000. They might tell you $10 (thousand). So go take that money. Go ahead."

The coach also discussed his approach to keeping players engaged and committed. Brown meets with each player six times a year, while having daily, 10-minute one-on-ones with five different players.

"(The point is to) get to know them," Brown said.

That personal connection, he believes, is the key to retention.

"You're not going to ever say I'm going in the portal because I don't know the coach," Brown said.

Brown added that staying in the program offers long-term value.

"Here you going to get a lot more than that,” Brown said. “You're going to be a good football player. Like we probably going to have five to seven guys drafted. We'll get about 10 to sign."

While other schools might offer more money upfront, Syracuse is focused on development and opportunity.

Fran Brown says Demetres Samuel Jr. should start at cornerback this fall

Demetres Samuel Jr. is already turning heads at Syracuse's spring practice. Fran Brown said that he should start at cornerback this fall. He also expects Samuel to contribute on offense.

“He’s tough, man,” Brown said during Wednesday's press conference. “He’s gonna play both ways. He should be our starting corner and rotate in and out as (a) receiver. He’s a freak, right? Freak athlete.”

Samuel reclassified, graduated high school a year early and enrolled for the spring semester. He’s holding his own against older college players on both sides of the ball. The idea that he could start in the ACC at 17 years old is almost unheard of.

“He could be in high school probably becoming the No. 1 player in the country next year or top 10,” Brown said. “He’s doing a hell of a job at 16 years old, competing with guys at another level.”

Brown sees Samuel as a future star and made a bold prediction.

“He’ll be a sight to see for three years in college,” Brown said.

Like Colorado star Travis Hunter, Samuel is already drawing NFL buzz before most kids his age take their driver’s test.

