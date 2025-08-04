"You were wrong about him": CFB analyst doubles down on Carson Beck's potential ahead of debut season with Miami

Quarterback Carson Beck is healthy ahead of his upcoming debut season with Miami after transferring from Georgia. Beck had surgery to repair a torn UCL he suffered in the 2024 SEC championship game with the Bulldogs and missed spring practices, but Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal confirmed in July that Beck has been 100% for weeks and fully involved in team workouts.

College football analyst Josh Pate has been confident about Beck’s potential ever since he transferred in. On Monday's episode of "Josh Pate's College Football Show," he backed the quarterback again.

“I mean, Beck is healthy. If there's no other setback, he's healthy, he's ready to go, he can throw the ball," Pate said (Timestamp: 1:03). "This time last year, everyone thought he'd be the number one overall quarterback in the draft. He wasn't. So a year later, he's either the same guy, different uniform, or you were wrong about it, which is it?

“Because if he's the same guy, they replaced like half a dozen of their best pass catchers, but they got good enough receiving talent on this team, they got a good enough quarterback there, they should be plenty good enough running the ball. They got a really good offensive line. That offense should be good enough.”

Miami’s offensive line upfront around Carson Beck

Carson Beck’s production in 2024 was a subject of criticism, given the number of interceptions (12) he made in critical games. However, Georgia’s wide receivers had a high number of dropped passes, which affected the overall offense.

Meanwhile, Miami’s offense was among the best in the country last season, leading in total yards (537.2 per game), scoring (44.2) and third down conversions (56.25%). But the team lost its top six pass catchers ahead of 2025. The list includes tight end Elijah Arroyo, running back Damien Martinez and receiver Jacolby George.

Nevertheless, the Hurricanes’ offensive line still has Francis Mauigoa at right tackle, James Brockermeyer at center, Anez Cooper at guard and Markel Bell at left tackle. The running game should also stay strong with Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyle behind the line.

Carson Beck and the Hurricanes will begin their 2025 season on Aug. 31 against Notre Dame at home.

