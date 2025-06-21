"Young people now have no idea about Old Notre Dame": Marcus Freeman relishes legacy of Fighting Irish heading into 2025 season

Notre Dame is a special place to be in. The rich culture and heritage of the Fighting Irish attracts plenty of high school players across the country to begin their college careers.

After the team's recent success and a national championship game appearance, the brand value of the program has significantly increased. Marcus Freeman is proud of how much Notre Dame has evolved over the years. During Monday's episode of "The Joel Klatt Show," he mentioned how certain recruits are unaware of the program's deep history.

He claimed that it is not just an athletic-centered institute, but also offers top quality education that student-athletes enjoy. It has helped them evolve as better people even if they don't make it into the NFL or other pro leagues.

“A lot of these young people, they have no clue about the old Notre Dame,” Freeman said (02:00). "The history and how this program was built is the success it had in its 11 national championships. We haven't won a national championship since 1988, but ... it's important that we explain to the young person what makes this place special.

“We were willing to drive or go on a train from the East Coast to Navy or Boston College all the way to Southern Cal, in order to find an opponent. And that's how the Notre Dame football program was built in the independence and that's why we want to keep that independence as much as we can. That's what makes this place special.”

Marcus Freeman aims to go big in 2025 after last season's heartbreak

It was a tough national championship appearance for the Fighting Irish, as they lost to Ryan Day's Ohio State on Jan. 20. Their fans expected them to end a long natty drought after last winning the championship in 1988. However, the Buckeyes were too strong for them.

It was still a successful campaign for the team, as it finished with a 14-2 record. This offseason, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has loaded the offense and strengthened its defensive unit. He wants nothing less than a national championship in 2025.

