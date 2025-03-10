"Your free trial is now over": JD PicKell breaks down Notre Dame's future being independent

The conference status of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish has become a hot topic lately. After the Irish made a run to the College Football Playoff championship game, more questions have been raised about their independent status, schedule and place in the CFP.

College football analyst J.D. PicKell gave his two cents on Notre Dame’s situation on Monday. While he doesn`t believe the school will be forced to join a conference, the analyst did paint one scenario in which that could happen.

“I think it would happen if, and only if, the SEC and the Big Ten get together – and this is probably, I’ll say conservatively we’re, like, 15, 10 years away from this – those powers get together and say, ‘Hey, listen, Notre Dame, we appreciate what y’all are doing on the field, really tremendous work. ... You can’t keep playing this pseudo-ACC conference sprinkling in USC, sprinkling in the (service) academies, and then just waltz into our college football playoff every single year," PicKell said.

"'If you wanna be at this party, you gotta officially subscribe and get a membership. Your free trial is now over.”

However, J.D. PicKell added that given the enormous impact of the Fighting Irish brand across college football, it is unlikely that the school could be forced into anything, as fans would rally around the program.

Notre Dame has kept its independence status in football, but they play in the ACC in basketball and other sports. However, as the ACC is facing internal issues, the Big Ten would become a more logical landing spot. The Irish play hockey in the Big Ten.

Notre Dame staff member leaving to become San Diego State GM

San Diego State is the latest school to add a general manager to its football program, and it will be former Notre Dame director of recruiting Caleb Davis, the school announced on Monday.

Davis will become the first general manager in school history and will be responsible for roster management. He will be involved in recruiting, the transfer portal and financial compensation for incoming players.

Davis is 25 years old, which makes him just a few years older than most players he will be recruiting. He started working in college football in his freshman year at the University of Cincinnati, where he became a student assistant of then-defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and recruiting director Chad Bowen.

The Aztecs will join the retooled Pac-12 in July 2026. Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State will also join the conference, which has Washington State and Oregon State as the remaining original teams.

