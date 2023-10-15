Zac Larrier injury update: What happened to Air Force Falcons QB?

Zac Larrier has led the Air Force Falcons to a phenomenal start to the season. The Falcons look like the team to beat in the Mountain West division as they continue their unbeaten run. The latest casualty in their path was the Wyoming Cowboys.

But Larrier didn't complete the Week 7 clash with the Cowboys as he was hurt during a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter and did not return to play. The Falcons didn't falter, though, as they snatched a hard-fought win to keep their clean record intact. But what happened to their star quarterback?

Here is the latest update on the Zac Larrier injury.

Zac Larrier injury update

Zac Larrier suffered an injury on his knee against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday. He had led the Air Force Falcons to a slender lead before going out. According to KKTV's Corey Rholdon, the quarterback spent the rest of the game in knee braces.

Larrier's injury brought Jensen Jones into the game, who saw out the rest of the clash and took the Falcons over the line. But not before some fumble scares for the team.

Larrier has a week to recover before they take on the Navy next Saturday. The Midshipmen are struggling while the Falcons are flying high at the moment. If their QB1 returns, it might be an easier matchup. He has had a tremendous season so far with a genuine dual threat that keeps the defenses on their toes.

The Falcons QB concern

If any Falcons fan had any concern about Zac Larrier under center, they might have forgone it after watching their offense post his injury. Jensen Jones fumbled the ball twice, resulting in a touchdown and a bail-out from the defense respectively.

Larrier has thrown for 468 yards in the six games he has featured and scored four passing touchdowns in a run-heavy Falcons offense. He has used his feet more, though, gaining 473 yards on foot while finding himself in the end zone four more times.