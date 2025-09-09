Zach Calzada injury: Kentucky insider reveals coach Mark Stoops' latest update on Wildcats QB after game-ending injury vs. Ole Miss

Kentucky experienced one of its highlight moments in the 2024 season with a 20-17 victory over Ole Miss on Sept. 28. The Wildcats hoped to replicate that success in 2025 when they once again met the No. 20 Rebels on Saturday, but this time they came up short in a 30-23 loss.The loss extended a troubling streak for Mark Stoops’ squad, marking nine straight home losses to Power Four opponents. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Zach Calzada exited the game with a shoulder injury.On Monday, Stoops offered an update on Calzada’s condition.“Mark Stoops is ‘unsure’ of Zach Calzada’s status,” KSR’s Nick Roush tweeted. “The QB will not practice today.”During Saturday’s game, Calzada was seen on the sideline without his helmet after appearing to aggravate his shoulder. Before leaving, he went 15-for-30 passing for 149 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions and added four carries for nine yards.&quot;He's banged up,&quot; Stoops told reporters following Saturday's game (via CBS Sports). &quot;I don't know to what extent. I would think he would more than likely miss Monday or Tuesday, I would think.Cutter Boyle could see bigger role as Kentucky weighs QB situation In Kentucky’s 24-16 win over Toledo on Aug. 30, Zach Calzada struggled to find rhythm, finishing with just 10 completions for 85 yards. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass in 2025, but he did find the end zone on the ground in Week 1.With Calzada dealing with some bumps and bruises and questions swirling about his status moving forward, Mark Stoops kept his faith in the senior.&quot;Zach, understands there's things that, we all can do better, that he can do better,&quot; Stoops said (via WLKY). &quot;And we probably left some plays on the field. He's resilient. He's been around. He's a little beat up right now. but has to get himself healthy and get back out there as soon as he can. And he'll be fine.&quot;Kentucky will aim to sharpen things up this Saturday against Eastern Michigan in its final tune-up before an unforgiving stretch of five straight games against AP Top 25 opponents: No. 11 South Carolina (Sept. 27), No. 6 Georgia (Oct. 4), No. 7 Texas (Oct. 18), No. 15 Tennessee (Oct. 25) and No. 24 Auburn (Nov. 1).If Calzada isn’t available in Week 3, true freshman Cutter Boley is next in line. Stoops was cautious about making any guarantees.“I’m not going to comment on that. I’m excited to see Cutter,&quot; Stoops said. &quot;You know I say that about every position. Don’t overblown that for a QB. I’m excited to see Cutter, and Cutter will absolutely play.”So far this season, Boley has completed one of three passes for 38 yards.