Zach Frazier NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the WVU OL ft. Miami Dolphins

Zach Frazier is set to enter the 2024 NFL Draft after announcing that his West Virginia Mountaineers career is over in November, post his season-ending surgery. The senior center took to X(formerly Twitter) following the injury to announce the news, stating:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and prayed for me. The past few days have not been easy. I had to have surgery Monday morning. Thankfully everything went well. I wanted to thank all of the doctors, athletic training staff, and nurses that have helped me over the past few days. Saturday night was not how I pictured my career at WVU ending, but I would do it all again. This is a little setback, but I will be back stronger. I know God has a plan for me."

In four seasons with the Mountaineers, the three-star prospect established himself as a bonafide draft prospect. He was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2021 followed by back-to-back first-team All-Big 12 selections in 2022 and 2023. Frazier appeared in 47 games, making 46 starts.

Let's look at five potential landing spots for him below.

Zach Frazier's potential landing spots

#1: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will need plenty of help along an offensive line which saw nine players play at least 392 snaps this season. Furthermore, starting center Connor Williams is set to enter free agency after tearing his ACL in Week 14. Frazier could represent a younger, and presumably, healthier option for the team.

#2: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another team that will need offensive line help this season. While Mason Cole is under contract, he could be a cap casualty after a down year in 2023. Zach Frazier would be a strong replacement if Cole is not back with the franchise.

#3: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have a big decision to make atop the draft as they will either select a quarterback or keep Justin Fields, potentially trading the pick for a haul. Regardless of who is under center, the Bears will need reinforcements along the offensive line and Frazier is a good option.

#4: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely hope to retain Andre James in free agency, however, he is expected to garner interest from several franchises. If they are unable to bring him back, they will likely be in the market for a center and Zach Frazier could be a strong fit.

#5: Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are another team with holes across their offensive line. Adding Zach Frazier would allow them to fill the gap left by Rodney Hudson's retirement ahead of the 2023 season.