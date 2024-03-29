"Zach Wilson 2.0": CFB fans troll UNC QB Drake Maye as 'overhyped' following Pro Day performance

Along with Heisman Trophy-winning athletes Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye is projected to be a top-three selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback had his Pro Day on Thursday. The NFL official Twitter account shared footage of the 2022 ACC Player of the Year completing what appeared close to a 60-yard pass on the run:

"Okay this throw is just silly 🤯 Drake Maye at @UNCFootball 's Pro Day on #NFLPlus"

However, Maye drew comparisons to Zach Wilson, with fans labeling him "overhyped."

@stfu53955386 claimed:

"Zach wilson 2.0 remember Zach made a nice throw and he was overhyped"

@sps525 stated:

"Zach Wilson made some nice throws at his pro day too. What is your point?"

@SojoucieWyatt questioned:

"Stop hyping up pro day throws you f**king idiots did you not learn from Zach Wilson?"

@DanTheDudeGuy was not impressed with the throw:

"Receiver had to slow down. Am I missing something?"

@shane12645572 shared a similar sentiment:

"The receiver had to slow down bad ball tbh"

@MilesCunningham noted that there was no pass rush:

"That pass rush on that play was crazy"

@jets_burner was not concerned with Pro Day performances:

"Please stop caring about pro days"

@mwball52 believes Maye has bad footwork:

"Still has bad footwork"

@CJ07370 posed the question:

"When has UNC ever produced a high end NFL QB? Never"

@OG389 suggested:

"Zach Wilson has forever nerfed pro days"

@zaqrider questioned:

"Do you think a single impressive throw at a Pro Day truly reflects a player's abilities?"

Drake Maye labels himself a 'proven winner' following Pro Day

After holding his Pro Day on Thursday, Drake Maye sat down with the ACC Network. The former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback was asked what he believes his biggest attribute is, to which he responded with the following:

"I think just a winner. I'm a competitor. It doesn't matter if we're racing to that door over there or I'm playing pickleball, playing whatever, or on the field where it matters. I'm a competitor. I'm a winner - a proven winner - and I'm ready to go out and compete and I'm ready to go out there and do my thing."

Check out Drake Maye's comments on being a winner below (starting at the 4:14 mark):

Maye appeared in 30 games over his three-year collegiate career, making 26 starts. The Tar Heels were 17-9 in games that he started. He finished his collegiate career with 8,018 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Maye completed 64.9% of his passes while adding 1,209 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.