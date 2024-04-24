NFL Draft 2024: 3 LSU stars who could be drafted in Round 1

The LSU Tigers have a number of stars who are preparing for the 2024 NFL draft. Draft day is quickly approaching, and the players will eagerly wait to hear their names called and get their chance to display their skills at the next level.

LSU led the nation in points per game last season and will see a few players from their electric offense move on to the NFL in 2024. Here is a look at three stars from LSU who could be picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

3 LSU stars that could be drafted in Round 1

#1. Jayden Daniels, QB

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is a potential top-five selection in the 2024 NFL draft. Daniels' most likely landing spot is the Washington Commanders, with the second overall pick. Daniels and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye are battling it out for the second-best prospect at their position behind the likely top overall pick, Caleb Williams.

The Commanders hope to find a replacement for their 2022 NFL draft selection, Sam Howell, whom they traded to the Seattle Seahawks for draft compensation. Daniels seems to be the most popular option for Washington, as he was one of the top quarterbacks in the country last season.

Daniels began his career at Arizona State, where he played for three seasons under head coach Herm Edwards. Daniels' career got off to a hot start when he threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns in his freshman season.

The Sun Devils played just four games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniels still managed to throw for 701 yards and added 223 yards rushing. He returned as the starter for Arizona State in 2021, but his numbers took a massive hit. He threw for over 2,000 yards but finished the season with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He transferred to LSU the following season, in 2022, and returned to his form from his freshman season. In his first season at LSU, Daniels threw for 2,913 yards with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Daniels returned for his senior season at LSU under head coach Brian Kelly in 2023 and had his best season. He threw for 3,812 yards and an SEC-high 40 touchdowns. His interceptions were down again, throwing just four picks in his senior season. He also proved himself a runner, posting 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Daniels' impressive senior season propelled him up the draft boards, and we will likely see him as a certain top-five overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

#2. Malik Nabers, WR

LSU wideout Malik Nabers is another member of the Tigers who is projected to be a top-10 pick in 2024. Nabers is expected to be taken anywhere from sixth to ninth overall in the draft. The New York Giants could select Nabers with the sixth overall pick and give them a great number-one receiver.

The Giants have struggled to find a reliable wideout since letting Odell Beckham Jr. go, and Nabers is an NFL-ready wideout with a diverse skill set. Nabers has an exceptional versatility that allows him to play out wide or in the slot.

Nabers played three seasons for the Tigers and has over 3,000 yards receiving in his career. He spent his freshman season behind receivers Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins. Nabers still finished his freshman season with 28 receptions, 417 yards and four touchdowns.

He saw a massive increase in usage his sophomore season, and he finished over 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. He added three touchdowns and brought in 72 total receptions.

Last season, Nabers posted career highs of 89 receptions, 1,569 yards receiving, and 14 touchdowns. Nabers' junior season and the program's ability to develop NFL-ready wideouts are part of what makes him such an appealing selection early in the draft.

#3. Brian Thomas Jr., WR

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is another top-rated prospect from LSU who is expected to be drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Thomas is a wideout with a unique blend of size, length and quickness. He is projected to be a mid- to late-first-round selection.

Thomas spent three seasons with the Tigers, playing in 38 total games. As a freshman, Thomas had 28 receptions and 359 yards with two touchdowns. Those numbers stayed pretty consistent in his sophomore season, but his junior season in 2023 would cause him to land his name high on NFL draft boards for 2024.

Last season, Thomas finished with 68 receptions for 1,177 yards, nearly tripling his total yardage from last season. He also finished with 17 receiving touchdowns, which led the SEC in 2023.

Thomas could land on an NFL team that needs a speedy, long receiver with reliable hands. The Jaguars and Cardinals seem to be the leading candidates to land Thomas in the middle of the first round.

Will the Washington Commanders select Jayden Daniels? Let us know your 2024 NFL draft predictions in the comments below.