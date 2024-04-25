NFL Draft 2024: 3 Ole Miss Stars who could be drafted 

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off an 11-win season and yet, won't send a boatload of prospects into the NFL Draft. It's a big win for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. That said, here are the top three Rebels who are most likely to be drafted, along with a quick peek at where they might land in the NFL Draft.

3 Ole Miss Stars Who could be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft

Zakhari Franklin will look to flash the form he showed at Texas-San Antonio in the NFL.

3. Zakhari Franklin, WR

Franklin is a bold-faced gamble as a pick. He played in just four games as a senior transfer at Ole Miss, catching four passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Part of the issue was an injury that held him out to begin the season. The part was that Franklin just never got comfortable in Ole Miss's offense and was bypassed by other receivers.

But Franklin is here because of his outstanding work at Texas-San Antonio. Franklin caught 262 passes at UTSA, including 81 in 2021 and 94 in 2022. He had a dozen touchdowns in 2021 and 15 in 2022. He was one of the most highly-regarded transfer portal receivers, but then he did basically nothing at Ole Miss.

Franklin has strong potential as a late-round gamble. If a team can dig the rust off and reignite Franklin's UTSA skills, he could be a steal. Franklin could end up being one of the surprises of the draft, as long as one team has the courage to gamble on him.

2. Daijahn Anthony, S

Anthony began as a walk-on at a Division II school. He transferred to Liberty where he saw some time off the bench. But in a sixth collegiate senior, this time at Ole Miss, Anthony blew up. Anthony started 10 games, finishing with 61 tackles, 11 passes broken up and three interceptions.

At 6 ft. and with 4.55-second speed in the 40-yard dash, Anthony won't stand out as an NFL defensive back. He is versatile, capable of playing corner, safety or nickel. As things stand, Anthony is an unexceptional prospect. But considering his career so far, it's not hard to imagine him being a late bloomer who is still improving substantially.

Anthony is a mid to late-round draft pick. He'll play a reserve role and special teams while a team sees if he continues to blossom. He could emerge as a breakthrough player if his upward growth continues.

1.Cedric Johnson, Edge

Johnson was a three-star recruit from Alabama. He was a three-year starter for the Rebels. At 6-foot-3 and just over 260 pounds, Johnson was a solid pass rusher who led Ole Miss in sacks in 2023 with 5.5. Over his four seasons, Johnson has totaled 112 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.

Johnson is a reasonably solid NFL prospect but hasn't really improved since his sophomore year at Ole Miss in 2021. He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds and has enough size that he shouldn't get pushed around. He will certainly have to improve his motor and his consistency at the next level.

Johnson could be picked from rounds four through six. He doesn't have any real exceptional tool that separates him from the pack of NFL pass rush prospects. But he has the size and solid skill set to get his shot on an NFL roster. He'll probably be drafted low enough that time on special teams and a backup role will be in his near future.

Will any of the Rebel prospects end up as NFL stars? We'd love to hear your thoughts below in our comments section!