NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Trojans' Heisman Trophy-winning QB Caleb Williams under the lens

We always knew that Caleb Williams was a talented signal caller, but it was something else altogether to witness his 2022 season. Williams quickly rose through the ranks to become the top QB in the game at this level.

His 2022 season was remarkable, and it was only his first year as a Trojan. Williams dominated the Pac-12 on a weekly basis, combining outstanding production with the type of draft profile that has the NFL salivating.

Could we see a junior campaign slump? Let's find out how the 2023 season could impact the draft prospects for the projected No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Caleb Williams scout report: Strengths

2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation

+ Caleb William's top attribute is his ability to make a play off-script.

+ The USC signal-caller is arguably the most accurate QB in the country. Williams can throw off any platform with a variety of arm angles.

+ As a sophomore, the Trojan won the Heisman Trophy following other-worldly production in 2022.

+ He's a dual-threat QB with high-end athleticism and can impact the game with his legs.

+ A clutch performer who makes the biggest plays in the game's most critical moments.

+ Possesses the prototypical size for the QB position.

+ Has the plus arm strength that NFL teams covet.

+ Threatens a defense vertically with a nice deep ball.

+ Can win inside and outside of the pocket, while displaying top-notch intangibles and the leadership qualities that teammates look for.

Caleb Williams scout report: Weaknesses

Caleb Williams - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Tulane v USC

- Needs additional refinement and tutelage on the fundamentals.

- Footwork is inconsistent and needs refinement at the next level.

- Relies on his talent, which is extraordinary, but it has resulted in some sloppy habits.

- Some may knock Williams for being 6'1. Will his height result in more batted balls at the NFL level?

- Ball security is an issue; he hangs on to the ball loosely and rarely tucks it away.

- With NFL athletes taught to swipe at the ball, Williams could fumble more often in the professional ranks.

- The progression seems slightly delayed as he moves through his reads. Williams makes one read, maybe two, and then allows his athleticism to take over.

- At the NFL level, QBs must go through 3-4 reads on any given play, so Williams' play speed must quicken from the pocket.

Caleb Williams scout report: Overall

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Tulane v USC

Caleb Williams is as exciting as an NFL draft prospect as you will find. The Trojan Junior captivates the imagination of NFL play-callers with his ability to make ridiculous throws that few would even try.

Williams dominated in 2022, his first season as a Trojan, resulting in being the recipient of the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

The USC signal-caller will miss his go-to receiver Jordan Addison, but there remain plenty of playmakers for Williams to target. He remains linked at the hip with Head Coach Lincoln Riley, so he is in good hands.

Caleb Williams is the odds-on favorite to become the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and there is no reason to bet against the young man. Williams has the ability to become an immediate NFL starter, but that start could be rough, depending on where he lands.

