Joe Milton finally gets his shot as a full-time starter at Tennessee, and the possibilities are endless. Milton lost the starting gig to Hendon Hooker, but with Hooker off to the NFL, the time is now for the new Volunteers starting QB.

Joe Milton is an older player. He'll be turning 23 in March, and his veteran experience is contagious to a locker room looking for leadership. Hendon Hooker showed us how high-octane this Tennessee vertical passing game can be. Milton can expand upon that with an arm that is second to none.

The 2023 season is Milton's final shot. Following his stint as a Wolverine, sitting behind Hooker last season, it's Milton's chance to end his career on a high note. There is talent here, but can Joe Milton finally put it together in his last hurrah?

STRENGTHS

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee

+ Joe Milon possesses extraordinary arm strength, stretching the field like no other in college football

+ A perfect fit for the Volunteers' vertical passing attack

+ High-end athleticism allows Milton to extend the play and convert with his physicality

+ Ideal measurement (6'5, 245 lbs) allows Joe Milton to stand in the pocket, delivering a strike downfield while taking a hit

+ There is a confident swagger to Milton that draws in his teammates

+ Accuracy improves further down the field as the pass travels

WEAKNESSES

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee

-Poor decision-making has plagued his career back to his days in Michigan

-Joe Milton's 40 time is around 4.8, not the most fleet of foot

-Footwork is shotty and needs refinement on his throwing motion as a whole

-Ball security tends to become an issue when he attempts to make a play outside of the offensive structure

-The Tennessee offense doesn't ask for many pre-snap reads or to go through a long progression, which is hindering Milton's development relating to the NFL game

OVERALL

Tennessee v Vanderbilt

The Tennessee passing attack was the most shocking storyline of the 2022 season. Josh Heupel's squad scared SEC defenses with a veteran passing attack daring to attack down the field, from sideline to sideline.

Joe Milton is a fascination, as we have seen talented glimpses throughout his college career in Michigan and now Tennessee, but what can we expect from a season?

Milton must overcome a receiving core missing Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. Playmakers remain, but they must develop chemistry and continuity.

Joe Milton has traits that translate to the NFL level, so he is an appealing prospect to front offices. You won't find 6'5, 245 lb QBs with otherworldly arm strength every day. The 2023 season matters as much to Tennessee QB Joe Milton as much as any player in college football.

