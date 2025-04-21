NFL Draft 2025: 5 Big Ten underdogs to watch out for in first-round ft. Colston Loveland and more

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 21, 2025 20:44 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Michigan at Indiana - Source: Getty
The Big Ten conference has produced the last two college football national champions, the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes. With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, let's look at five Big Ten underdogs that could jump into round one.

5. Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams played his part in the Ohio State Buckeyes' national championship win in the recently concluded 2024-25 season. The 6'3", 334-pound Big Ten tackle thrived in the Buckeyes' 3-technique system.

Williams might not be the most polished of prospects, but his intangibles could convince a team to take him late in the first round. The Buckeyes product's nimble feet could do wonders with the right defensive coordinator.

4. Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle, Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr. thrived as Oregon's left tackle for the past two seasons. He allowed only one sack in 2024 and proved to be an asset for Dillon Gabriel.

Conerly Jr. is quick, smooth, and tough to beat. These are the most important tools needed to play LT in the NFL. It's only fair to watch out for the Oregon Ducks product in the late first rounds of this draft.

3. Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka thrived in numerous roles during his four-year stint with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He flexed his pass-catching skills in the Buckeyes' national championship run and would make a solid WR2 at the next level.

While Egbuka doesn't project to be a high draft pick, he'll definitely be a player to watch out for late on Day 1. His selflessness as a blocker could also earn him props among talent evaluators.

2. Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle, Oregon

Derrick Harmon used his 6'4½" and 313-pound frame to generate pressure on the defensive line. Harmon's power was a major part of the Ducks' defensive game plan in their unbeaten 2024 regular season.

The only reason that Harmon isn't getting a bigger buzz is his inconsistency in run defense. The outgoing Big Ten standout is a candidate for a late Day 1 selection.

1. Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan

Colston Loveland is the consensus TE2 in this year's draft class. He figures to be a mid to late first-round pick in a couple of days.

Loveland's 6'6", 248-pound frame plus blend of explosiveness and pass catching could be an asset on a playoff-chasing franchise. However, his blocking could use a lot of work if he's to become dependable in that department.

