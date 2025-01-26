NFL Draft 2025 for UCLA: Early entrant and top senior entrant for Bruins

As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, UCLA learned that it would lose one underclassman-- linebacker Carson Schwesinger. But while Schwesinger is the only early draft entrant, he's certainly not the only player the Bruins will lose. As well as projecting Schwesinger's NFL Draft situation, we'll also check the top UCLA senior draft prospect.

On the whole, the Bruins probably won't see a ton of activity in the 2025 NFL Draft. Off a 5-7 season in new coach DeShaun Foster's first season, the Bruins suffered a brutal five-game losing streak early in the season. While Foster has righted the ship down the season's stretch, he will lose some significant players. Here's a draft profile on his early entry loss and his top senior loss.

UCLA NFL Draft-- early entry player and top senior loss

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo could be a significant loss for the Bruins defense. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Early entry-- LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA LB

Trending

An underherladed prospect out of high school, Schwesinger saw the field fairly little in his first two seasons at UCLA. He had 27 tackles and three tackles for loss in those first two seasons. But in 2024, he exploded. Schwesinger finished with 136 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had a pair of interceptions and forced a fumble.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker looks like a solid NFL prospect at the inside linebacker position. Some mock drafts are optimistic enough to project Schwesinger into the end of the first round, while others say he'll go in the fourth or fifth round of the draft. Splitting the difference, the most likely scenario is round three. His measurables aren't insane, but his football instincts are rock-solid.

Senior entry-- LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA LB

A three-star recruit from within the state, Oladejo has pulled off the rare California double play. He spent two seasons as a California Golden Bear and then spent two more with the Bruins. A 6-foot-3 linebacker, Oladejo set a high standard for himself at Cal in 2022 with 91 tackles, including five tackles for loss.

In 2024, Oladejo had just 57 tackles for UCLA, but he did manage 14 tackles for loss and a team-high five sacks. His abilities to create havoc off the edge could be key to his NFL potential.

Speaking of which, Oladejo isn't a sure thing at the next level. He's more of a raw prospect that a finished player. Projections for Oladejo range from the fourth round to him going undrafted completely. A good projection entering the combine might be fifth round. Oladejo has some work to do, but should get a fair NFL chance.

What do you think of UCLA's two defensive losses? Share your take on the Bruins below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback