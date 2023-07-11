Nick Saban coaching career: Is the Alabama HC the greatest coach in college football history?

Nick Saban has had a legendary career as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While Saban has shown no signs of slowing down or retiring, his legacy is secure even if he never coaches another game. Take a look at whether the Crimson Tide coach is the best coach in college football history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What is Nick Saban's coaching history?

Nick Saban began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Kent State Golden Flashes, where he played college football, in 1973. After two seasons, he was promoted to the role of linebackers coach. In 1977, Saban was hired by the Syracuse Orange as their outside linebackers coach.

After one season, he took a job as the defensive backs coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. He spent two seasons in the role before taking the same job with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Saban remained a defensive backs coach when he joined the Navy Midshipmen for one season in 1982. He followed that up with five seasons as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach with the Michigan State Spartans.

Saban made the jump to the NFL in 1988, spending two seasons as the Houston Oilers defensive backs coach before serving as the head coach of the Toledo Rockets for one season. He left his first head coaching job to return to the NFL as the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

After four seasons, Saban returned to the Spartans as the head coach for five seasons before leaving to lead the LSU Tigers. After five seasons and one national championship, he returned to the NFL as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Saban spent just two seasons in the role before taking over as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he has spent the last 16 seasons and won six national championships.

Is Nick Saban the greatest college football coach of all time?

Nick Saban holds a coaching record of 285-69-1, giving him the 16th most wins in college football history. His win percentage of .804 is the ninth best by any coach with at least 200 career wins. No Division I coach has more wins and a higher win percentage than Saban.

More importantly, though, he has won seven national championships. His title in 2020 broke a tie with former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Bear Bryant for the most triumphs in NCAA history. Whether Saban is the greatest coach of all time or not, he's likely the most accomplished.

Poll : 0 votes