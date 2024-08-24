Nick Saban to FSU? Alabama legend gets linked to ACC powerhouse after surprising College GameDay presence in Ireland

Legendary coach Nick Saban could not even go a full week of the college football season before being rumored to a head coaching job. One popular online rumor, that seems to have its origin in TWSN, is that he could become the next coach of the Florida State Seminoles. But this rumor does not have much merit behind it.

For starters, why would Nick Saban retire less than eight months ago to join a new program after having established a powerhouse with the Alabama Crimson Tide?

He is an advisor to the program still, so it would not make sense for him to already go back to the sidelines and take over.

Another factor is that Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell is not on the hot seat. He went undefeated in the regular season a year ago and won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

This rumor seems baseless and it appears that Nick Saban is more intrigued by another team in the conference in terms of their abilities for the 2024 college football season. In fact, he chose the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to be a sleeper team in the conference this season.

People are going to speculate on Saban's future and it is entirely possible that he returns to the sidelines as a coach at some point. However, do not expect it to be the Florida State Seminoles anytime soon.

What did Nick Saban say on College GameDay?

Nick Saban made his first official appearance on College GameDay as he is now an official host for the show. By the looks of things early on, there is a lot to be excited about having a seven-time national championship head coach to dissect how the sport operates.

He even said that there was no politics behind the Alabama Crimson Tide getting into the College Football Playoff last season over the Florida State Seminoles. In fact, he even said that his colleague Kirk Herbstreit was also not a factor in getting the team into the College Football Playoff.

"He [Kirk Herbstreit] didn't have anything to do with them not getting in the playoff, and I didn't either."

It will be interesting to see how much personality we get out of Nick Saban on College GameDay as the season progresses.

