"Nick Saban getting LOCKERED by Jordon Hudson!?" - CFB fans react as Bill Belichick's UNC bag major recruiting win over Alabama

North Carolina landed a major commitment on Wednesday. Four-star Class of 2026 safety Jamarrion Gordon chose the Tar Heels over Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss, giving Bill Belichick a marquee win.

Gordon, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound defender from Jackson, Alabama, announced his decision through On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide and UCF Knights before reopening his recruitment last fall. His late-May visit to Chapel Hill proved pivotal.

“Why not go play for one of the greatest defensive coaches in the world?,” Gordon said on Wednesday.

With Gordon on board, North Carolina’s 2026 class climbed into the top 20 nationally with 24 total commitments. For Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide, the loss stands out despite his program remaining at No. 12, according to On3.

Gordon’s flip sparked fan reactions across on X.

“Nick Saban getting LOCKERED by Jordan Hudson!? We’ve reached the golden age of college football,” a fan tweeted.

“Bama drops the ball again 😭😂😂 they haven’t been able to recruit since losing Saban,” one fan wrote.

“Bill stuffing Kalen in a locker?” another fan wrote.

“I really hope Belichick can turn this program around,” one fan commented.

“8-4 Debeor stuffed in a locker again?? Saban would never,” another fan commented.

“BB will be gone after 2 seasons max lol,” a fan said.

Gordon is the No. 422 prospect in the nation, the No. 39 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 17 prospect in Alabama, according to 247Sports.

Will Conroy flips from Oklahoma to UNC, giving Bill Belichick a key win on the trail

Will Conroy, an interior offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Florida, flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to North Carolina on June 18.

Conroy, the No. 49 prospect at his position in the 2026 class, committed to the Sooners in December. However, after Bill Belichick was hired by the Tar Heels, their staff renewed their push for Conroy. It included a stop at IMG as part of Belichick’s national outreach to top high school programs.

By flipping Conroy, North Carolina secured a recruiting win over an SEC program and added depth to its offensive line group. The Tar Heels' 2026 class now ranks No. 16 nationally, according to 247Sports.

