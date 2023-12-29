The Rose Bowl showdown between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide is gaining momentum. Recently, both teams were seen enjoying Disneyland, clicking pictures and having fun time before the intense game on Jan.1

Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh took a detour to Disneyland, bringing some pre-game joy to their playoff preparations. The two head coaches joined the festivities, riding down Main Street, U.S.A., in a cheerful parade, basking in the Disney magic that preceded their New Year's Day clash.

Amid the celebrations, a viral photo surfaced featuring Saban and Harbaugh with the iconic Mickey Mouse in between.

Discussing the day's festivities on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ McAfee asked about Saban's Disneyland experience, highlighting a moment where he was spotted in a horse-drawn buggy during a parade.

Saban shared his perspective on the adventure, acknowledging its uplifting atmosphere with happy faces and smiles.

McAfee then humorously suggested that Mickey Mouse might have lost his fastball. Saban, in a witty response, said,

"Well, you know, the only thing I know about that picture is Mickey Mouse is the only guy that I was taller than in the whole picture, which made, you know, that helped my ego a little."

Nick Saban affirms belief in his players

In his customary appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Alabama coach Nick Saban reinforced his belief in his players. Discussing the upcoming game against Michigan in the Rose Bowl, Saban talked about a fundamental principle – the importance of finishing strong.

“The idea of finishing to gain the respect that you have worked for all year long. You really get no receipt of that unless you finish strong,” Saban said.

Reflecting on the team's monumental victory against Georgia, Saban conveyed the message of earning respect through persistent effort and highlighted the need to cap off the season with the ultimate prize.

Addressing Pat McAfee's inquiry about his perception of the Michigan team, Saban acknowledged their capability for smash-mouth football and praised their physicality.

He recognized the challenge posed by Michigan's diverse personnel groups and emphasized that the Alabama Crimson Tide is committed to being a formidable physical team.

