Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have gone from an unexpected underdog position to their current status as contenders in what has been a roller-coaster season.

One person who has been there throughout the wild ride this season is coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, who has attended both the home games at Bryant-Denny Stadium and road games as well.

She shared the moments from the Alabama season on her Instagram account, showing herself celebrating during various Tide games, with the caption:

" How’s my season been? Something like this ✨"

Nick Saban has the Tide peaking at the right time

There are several teams that start the college football season on fire and then fizzle out at the end of the season.

The way that the Alabama Crimson Tide navigated this season has been remarkable after a slow start that had them out of most people's reckoning for the big prizes.

Nine straight wins after an uncharacteristic loss to the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa, with each win looking more authoritative, have seen this season branded as one of the best coaching-wise by Nick Saban.

On an episode of "Get Up," analyst Desmond Howard claimed that the Crimson Tide was one of his favorites for the college football playoff spots even with the one loss on their record.

“100%,” Howard said. “The big mistake people made was earlier in the year, when Alabama was trying to figure out their quarterback situation, and the Texas Longhorns caught them at the right time in Tuscaloosa and beat them."

"When that happened, people just dismissed Alabama. It’s going to be a down year. They’re not going to make the College Football Playoff. Again, this is another program that’s peaking at the right time."

He further pinpointed the difference between other teams and perennial achievers like Alabama at the end of the season.

"There’s some programs that are really sharp in September, they look good in October, but then they start to falter in November. No, these other programs — Georgia, Alabama. They’re starting to peak in November," Howard added.

Nick Saban already booked the Tide's spot in the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs with several games to spare.

With quarterback Jalen Milroe in imperious form and the team looking settled, it looks as if the Alabama Crimson Tide are on the cusp of something special, and Nick Saban has primed his team to peak at exactly the right moment.